Tuggle Harris Educational Foundation holds a night of prayer

On Sunday, Newton County citizens from all walks of life came together ahead of the 2025-26 school year for a Back to School Community Prayer. The event was held in the Homer/Sharp Stadium parking lot and was hosted by the Tuggle-Harris Educational Foundation, in partnership with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Top Ten Inc. Student pastor Jamari Orr delivered the sermon. Additionally, 150 raffles were conducted with prizes ranging from gift cards to t-shirts. The Tuggle- Harris Education says its thankful for the community support and will look to host more positive events in the community.

Photos by Michael Bandoo | The Covington News