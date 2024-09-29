Taylor Moody named Newton County Schools Teacher of the Year

Newton County Schools (NCS) has named Taylor Moody as 2025 Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made at a ceremony Wednesday evening.

Moody is a literature teacher at Newton College and Career Academy, where she has been since she began her teaching career in 2020.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and deeply honored to be named the 2025 Newton County Schools Teacher of the Year,” Moody said. “It’s humbling to be recognized alongside so many amazing educators. I am excited to use this platform to advocate and become a voice for every teacher and student in our community.”

Moody earned her bachelor of arts in english and her master of arts in teaching english education, both from the University of Georgia. Currently, she is working on her education specialist in teacher leadership from Valdosta State University.

In the classroom, she teaches world literature and composition, multicultural literature and composition and Advanced Placement (AP) Language and Composition. She was also the teacher of the 2024 Covington News Youth of the Year VISIONS award winners Nevaeh Craven, Layla Crayon, Hulet Neely and Shania Stewart.

For the Teacher of the Year Award, Moody received $1,000 cash, a crystal vase from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce and a free three-month car rental from Covington Ford. She will also now represent NCS in the Georgia Teacher of the Year Program.

The runners up this year are Brian Coates of Alcovy High School and Heather Wood of Eastside High School. Both received a crystal vase award from the Chamber of Commerce as well.

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III congratulated the young teacher in an NCS press release.

“On behalf of Newton County Schools, I extend my congratulations to Ms. Taylor Moody on being named our 2025 Teacher of the Year,” Bradley said. “Ms. Moody exemplifies the dedication, passion, and excellence we strive for in education, and we are confident she will represent us with distinction in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program. We are proud to have her as an ambassador for Newton County Schools and know that she will continue to inspire both her students and colleagues with her commitment to excellence in the classroom.”

Also sharing her congratulations was president of the Newton County Chamber of Commerce Debbie Harper.

“Congratulations to Ms. Taylor Moody on this outstanding achievement,” Harper said. “The Chamber is honored to support our educators and to be a part of recognizing the incredible work happening in our schools. Ms. Moody’s passion for teaching and her dedication to her students are truly inspiring. We are excited to see her represent Newton County in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program and know she will make us all proud.”

Moody said that she is extremely grateful for all the support she has received over her somewhat brief but successful teaching career.

“Firstly, I want to give all the glory and praise to God. There were countless nights I prayed for strength and reassurance that I was making a difference in my students' lives,” Moody said. “There were mornings I prayed over the desks, asking for guidance as students walked in, knowing how much they carry. I am here today because of His grace and direction.

“I would like to thank my second family at Newton College and Career Academy-our incredible administration, my fellow teachers, colleagues, the counselors, janitors, lunch staff-thank you for shaping me into the educator I am today. They have supported, uplifted, and challenged me in ways that have made all the difference.

“I want to thank my husband, who has stood by me through the long nights and endless projects for my students. Thank you for your unwavering support. My daughter, who motivates me to work toward a brighter future for public education, and to my amazing parents, siblings, family, and past educators who have always encouraged me, taught me, showed up, and gave me advice-thank you from the bottom of my heart. And, lastly, I want to give thanks to my students—past, present, and future. They are my inspiration, and they push me to grow and be the best version of Mrs. Moody that I can be.

“In 2005, during the Harvard Commencement Speech, Steve Jobs said, ‘The only way to do great work is to love what you do.’ And I can honestly say— I love what I do because of each and every person who has been a part of my journey.



