In Tasha Hands Foundation gives back to community educators for holidays

On Dec. 19, 2025, the In Tasha Hands Foundation held an event for the educators, staff and their families from Livingston Elementary School and Indian Creek Middle School. They gave toys to over 50 families ahead of Christmas. Dave’s Hot Chicken in Conyers partnered with the In Tasha Hands Foundation for the second year to cater this event. - photo by Contributed Photo

This event was organized by Javance McCray Jr. McCray is a student at Eastside High School. He is an FBLA member, baseball player, photographer for the yearbook club and recently signed to join the Army National Guard. At just 17 years old, McCray also recently graduated from American Reality School of Covington.



The In Tasha Hands Foundation was founded after McCray’s grandmother passed away from ovarian cancer six years ago. The foundation aims to raise ovarian cancer awareness throughout Newton County.