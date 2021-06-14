StoryWalk strolling to Covington Square

COVINGTON, Ga. — In an effort to celebrate literacy and kick off this year’s “Tails and Tales” summer reading program, Newton County Library System recently announced a StoryWalk would be held at the Covington Square through July 31.

StoryWalk is reportedly “a fun, educational activity” that takes a children’s story along a popular walking route around various communities to help promote and build interest in reading among children. StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

From June 1 to July 31, more than 15 businesses around the Square will each have a page of “Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes,” by Eric Litwin and James Dean, hanging in their front windows or doors for StoryWalk.

Children and adults may take part in the StoryWalk by starting at the Covington Branch Library, located at 7116 Floyd Street, to pick up a map from the main desk or in the children’s area. From there, using the map, participants may go from business to business to read the pages and complete “early literacy prompts” coupled with the story.

Participating businesses include Sherwood Flowers & Gifts, Kuter’s Cage, Mystic Grill, Newton County Courthouse, Mystic Falls Tours, Southern Roots Outfitters, Bread & Butter Bakery, Southern Heartland Art Gallery, Plain Nuts Catering & Deli, Rush Tees & Shirts, Your Pie, Fletcher’s Jewelry, Wildart, Scoops, @Local Coffee House and City Pharmacy.

Learn more about the county library system’s StoryWalk at newtonlibraries.org. Maps for the StoryWalk are also available to download and print on the system’s website.