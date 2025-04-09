Social Circle teachers unhappy with Booher dismissal

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Board of Education got an earful from a couple of concerned employees about the sudden dismissal of former superintendent Carrie Booher last Thursday night. Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Chatham was named interim superintendent. - photo by File Photo

Two teachers from the Social Circle City Schools district spoke before the board at its monthly board meeting Thursday night, arguing the departure of Booher — who parted ways with the district after a called meeting late last month in which the board claimed it was in the best interests of the district to go in a new leadership direction — was abrupt, poorly communicated and would likely hurt the system going forward.

Col. Bruce Chick, commander of the Social Circle High School JROTC unit, was one of the aggrieved teachers, saying the board’s decision had created a mood he described as mournful across the district.

“We are in complete disbelief,” Chick said. “We know no matter what we say, it will not reverse your decision. But that single decision sent shockwaves across Zone 5, Social Circle, Walton County and the state of Georgia.

“Dr. Booher was loved, treasured and cherished. The decision not to retain Dr. Booher at Social Circle City Schools will go down as a mistake.”

Amanda Davis, an English teacher at Social Circle High School, also objected to Booher’s departure, saying it was not only not in the best interests of the system, but that the news of the dismissal was poorly communicated to the staff of the district.

“We received this news in an email,” Davis said. “I have never felt as disregarded as I did that night.”

Davis also said the board’s secrecy on the matter, with no overt reason given for the dismissal, was hurting the community by feeding secrecy and conspiracy thinking.

“The lack of transparency is causing rumors to spread and grow,” Davis said. “Dr. Booher was a leader who dedicated a decade of her life to this system. She epitomized the idea that all students deserve an equitable education. This is devastating.”

The board issued no further comment on Booher’s departure from Social Circle.