Social Circle High School to add new pathway thanks to Walton EMC grant

Thanks to support from Walton EMC through the School EmPOWERment Grant, Social Circle High School has the opportunity to expand its curriculum.

Social Circle High School will be launching a new Animal Science and Veterinary Science Pathway next year to better align with student interests and prepare them for careers in animal care and veterinary fields.

The grant will provide hands-on learning tools and help establish a student-run dog grooming school-based enterprise, giving students real-world experience in grooming, animal handling and basic business skills. Funding will also support instruction in essential animal science practices, including suturing and foundational animal care.

Social Circle City Schools extended its thanks to Walton EMC for its partnership in expanding opportunities and preparing local students for future success.