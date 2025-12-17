Snapping Shoals awards $15,000 in Bright Ideas grants to Newton County Schools teachers

Snapping Shoals EMC continues to invest in Newton County Schools classrooms, awarding $15,000 in Bright Ideas grants to support innovative instructional projects across the district. Funded through unclaimed capital credits, these grants empower teachers to implement creative learning experiences that enhance student engagement, broaden academic opportunities and bring new ideas to life.

“Supporting local educators through the Bright Ideas program is one of the most meaningful ways we can give back to the communities we serve,” said Chris Wood, vice president of economic development and external affairs at Snapping Shoals EMC. “Each year, we see firsthand how teachers use these grants to create dynamic, hands-on learning opportunities for students. We are proud to reinvest unclaimed capital credits into programs that strengthen education and spark curiosity in young learners.”

“Bright Ideas grants allow our teachers to elevate instruction in ways that truly resonate with students,” said Dr. Tiffany Merriweather, director of grants for Newton County Schools. “These funds help bring creative concepts to life—whether through new materials, unique classroom experiences, or expanded academic enrichment. We are grateful for Snapping Shoals EMC’s continued partnership and their commitment to supporting innovation in our schools.”





2025 Bright Ideas grant award recipients:





• Allison Gilbert, Eastside High School – “EcoColumns: Windows into the Environment” – Students will use hands-on science materials to explore ecological cycles and environmental systems.

• Andrew Pollard, Newton College and Career Academy – “Plasma Table Creations" – Funds will provide materials for students to design AUTOCAD projects and develop entrepreneurial skills.

• Anita Colbert, Porterdale Elementary School – “Sensory Classroom” – Funds will expand sensory classroom resources, allowing students to engage in activities that support learning and development.

• Blake Alexander, East Newton Elementary School – “Stack to Success: Focus, Fitness, and Fun” – Funds will provide speed stacking equipment to enhance student engagement and skill development.

• Dr. Catrina Pollard, Eastside High School – “Seeds of Success: Growing Landscape Professionals” – Funds will provide landscape tools, allowing students to apply agricultural concepts in real-world settings.

• Dr. Datha Curtis, Newton College and Career Academy – “Library of Things: Checking Out Skills, Hobbies, & Crafts” – Students will access hobby kits to spark creativity and build lifelong passions or future careers.

• Dr. Datha Curtis & Dr. Allisa Abraham, Newton College and Career Academy – “Get Lit Magazine” – Funds will support a student-run literary magazine, helping students explore literature and publishing.

• Dr. Katy Fielder, Newton County STEAM Academy – “Zen Den: A Sensory Room for Student Success” – Funds will support a sensory classroom, providing students with multi-sensory supports for success.

• Dr. Marcus Pollard, Newton College and Career Academy – “Wildlife Identification” – Funds will provide wildlife resources that help students master species identification using various techniques.

• Jennifer Cole, Porterdale Elementary School – “Story Walk” – Students will participate in outdoor story walks designed to enhance English Language Arts comprehension and engagement.

• Kayla Stoddard, Eastside High School – “Lettuce Learn with Hydroponics” – Funds will support a living lab where students explore hydroponics and see science in action.

• Kemily Pattillo, Newton College and Career Academy – “Blueprint & Bonds: Chemistry through Cyanotype Printing” – Students will use cyanotype printing to learn and review chemistry concepts.

• Kemily Pattillo & Jennifer Camba, Newton College and Career Academy – “Fabric Dyeing Exploration” – Funds will provide lab resources for students to study how chemistry applies to real-world industries.

• Lee Shepard, Eastside High School – “EcoTrackers: Science in Action” – Students will explore and document biodiversity on school campus, contributing to global research efforts.

• Nicole Bryan, Brittany Upshaw, Jessica Bigham, Alexis Carl, Kimberley Garmon, Megan Davis, Porterdale Elementary School – “Exploring Animals” – Students will participate in interactive presentations that build science understanding and literacy skills.

• Patrice Peek, Cousins Middle School – “Zen Den” – Students will have access to a Zen Den, a calm, supportive environment that promotes social-emotional growth.

• Patrick Alligood, Newton College and Career Academy – “Drone (UAV) Competition” – Students will apply engineering principles and strengthen problem-solving skills by using drones to complete challenges.

• Skylar Smith, Livingston Elementary School – “Percussion Pathways” – Students will access a wider range of percussion instruments, enhancing engagement and musical expression.

• Tracy Angel, Oak Hill Elementary School – “Lace Up for Learning!”– Funds will provide resources that help students safely and fully participate in physical education activities.