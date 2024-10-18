Shannon Buff to represent NCS, Georgia in National POTY competition

Former Newton High School principal Dr. Shannon Buff has traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in the National Principal of the Year competition.

Buff was named Principal of the Year for Newton County Schools in 2023, and later named a finalist for the 2024 Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals (GASSP). Her hard work was later commended as the entire school gathered together to congratulate her as the winner of the 2024 GASSP Principal of the Year.

While Buff has now moved to the central board office, she will still represent both Newton County Schools and Georgia in this event.

Sending well wishes to our very own Shannon Buff as she competes for National Principal of the Year this week in Washington, DC,” superintendent of Newton County Schools Dr. Duke Bradley III said on X. “As Georgia’s reigning statewide high school POTY, I know that she will represent Newton County Schools very well!”