Rivian partners with Georgia universities, institutions

ATLANTA – Last Thursday, Dec. 19, Rivian announced five new partnerships with Georgia universities and institutions. According to multiple press releases, these aim to help prepare the next generation of Georgians for careers in electric vehicle innovation.

Rivian is an American automotive technology company that develops and builds electric vehicles as well as vertically integrated technologies and services. The company intends to build its next manufacturing home in Stanton Springs North near Social Circle, with plans to create 7,500 jobs by 2030, in addition to 2,000 construction jobs.

Rivian deepened its roots in Georgia by setting up scholarship programs at Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC), the University of Georgia (UGA) and the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech). In addition to these schools, Rivian also partnered with the Army-Designated CSP Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC) at Fort Benning and the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair (GSEF).

Georgia Piedmont Technical College

Launching in early 2026, the Rivian Technical Trades Program will support the training and development of qualified entry-level technicians for Rivian’s service and repair facilities.

The college will integrate exclusive Rivian learning modules into its Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) standard-accredited curriculum, granting students access to Rivian’s internal learning network, specific operational theory, and physical workbooks.

Scott Griffin, Rivian’s chief people officer, noted his excitement about this partnership in a press release.

“Access to the best talent was a critical factor in our decision to build our next manufacturing facility in Georgia, and this is an important step in building a workforce pipeline that will serve Georgia’s advanced technology economy for years to come,” Griffin said.

“At the heart of this partnership are the students,” said Dr. Taverez Holston, GPTC president. “Rivian’s investment gives them access to advanced training, industry expertise, and a clear pathway into high-demand careers. That kind of opportunity changes lives. It strengthens families, lifts up our communities and ensures that the next generation of Georgia’s workforce will be skilled and ready to lead.”

University of Georgia

Rivian partnered with the University of Georgia College of Engineering to create a novel pitch competition as part of UGA’s Capstone Design program and an academic scholarship. Rivian will initially support the partnership with a contribution of $150,000 over three years, split evenly between the two initiatives.

Beginning in Fall Semester 2026, the pitch competition will give qualifying Capstone Design teams the opportunity to present their projects to a panel of Rivian judges, after which the top three teams will receive additional funding to continue their projects. In Spring Semester 2027, the top three teams will give final presentations to the judges, with the winning team receiving special recognition from UGA Engineering and Rivian.

Rivian will also pledge $75,000 to a scholarship endowment with additional matching from the UGA foundation.

Javier Varela, Rivian’s chief operating officer, said in a press release that Rivian is delighted to partner with UGA.

“We believe this partnership represents the beginning of a long relationship that encourages young Georgia-educated leaders to build the products and technologies of the future right here in the Peach State,” Varela said.

Alessandro Orso, dean of UGA College of Engineering, mirrored this excitement.

“Experiential learning is a cornerstone of student education at UGA, and this partnership with Rivian opens new doors for our students to learn by doing, innovating, and solving real-world problems,” Orso said.

The Georgia Institute of Technology

Rivian and Georgia Tech created the first Rivian Scholars program, providing financial support to young engineers by contributing $150,000.

Beginning in 2026, Rivian and Georgia Tech will work together to identify potential scholarship recipients in the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering and the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

“The Rivian Scholars program with the College of Engineering reflects the power of partnership between industry and higher education,” said Raheem Beyah, Georgia Tech’s provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “It will provide students with financial support and hands-on experiences that connect classroom learning to real-world innovation.”

The Army-Designated CSP Veterans Training Empowerment Center

VTEC launched the Rivian Technical Trades Program at Fort Benning. The program is designed to help veterans transitioning out of service prepare for careers in electric vehicle service and maintenance.

The first cohort will complete the 15-week program in 2026, and graduates will be offered employment opportunities by Rivian upon successful completion of the program.

Nana Danso, director of workforce development at Rivian, said that Rivian is delighted to work with VTEC because of their shared respect for America’s servicemembers and veterans and their desire to prepare them for a career.

David W. Gallemore, CEO of VTEC and a service-disabled veteran, said the program is about more than just training.

“...It’s about opening doors to meaningful careers, strengthening families, and building resilient communities,” Gallemore said in a press release.

Georgia Science and Engineering Fair

GSEF is the highest-level competition in the state for aspiring STEM students in grades 6-12.

Rivian is partnering with GSEF by sponsoring the 2026-28 fairs with an initial investment of $25,000.

For the 2026 event, the company will present the Rivian Innovation Award, recognizing a top project that aligns with Rivian’s mission to drive American innovation in transformative technologies.

Andrew Capezzuto, director of corporate affairs at Rivian, highlighted the company’s commitment to recognizing young STEM students and their potential future as Rivian employees.

“By supporting the next generation of engineers and scientists in the Peach State, we are helping them to prepare for the jobs of tomorrow in an age dominated by rapid innovation and the rise of transformational technologies like AI and electric vehicles,” Capezzuto said in a press release.