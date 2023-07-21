Redskins community ‘feels like a family’

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Another academic school year at Social Circle High School, home of the Redskins, ends in great fashion as principal Tim Armstrong leads his students in a summer awaiting.

With Social Circle being a smaller school, a tight knit community has been created from the administration to the student body.

“This school feels like a family to the point where I know almost every student that walks through the halls of Social Circle,” Armstrong said. “That is what makes the experience at Social Circle so unique from other schools across the state of Georgia.”

The Social Circle athletic program has accomplished many accolades in their respective sports. The football team finished with their best record in the last four seasons at 8-4, advancing to the second round of the state playoffs.

Meanwhile the baseball team, led by coach Kevin Dawkins, made it to Elite Eight of the state playoffs and the softball team, led by coach Chris Davis, made a deep run in the state playoffs this past season.

The JROTC unit at Social Circle has been recognized as a JROTC unit with distinction in the state of Georgia while Social Circle had their first student being recognized in the Governor’s Honors Program. The student will be involved in the program over the 2023 summer before returning to tackle the 2023-2024 academic school year.

The literary team finished well in their respective state competitions.

The administration and staff at Social Circle High School follow two simple priorities that have seemed to make students better prepared for life after high school.

On the academic side, the school focuses heavily on the Portrait of a Graduate Initiative, which connects what is being learned in the school to real world situations.

“The first goal is very simple and that is to make sure that every student has a plan before they graduate and they can represent their families and Social Circle High School well,” Armstrong said.

Also, the administration and staff at Social Circle always encourages their students to be better in life after the school day has ended.

“We just encourage our kids to get involved in something outside of 8 a.m to 3 p.m, “ Armstrong said. “And when our kids get involved they show out for the other students, for example, our student section at the football games is awesome due to the students coming out and supporting.”

When recording a notable school year, there are certain keys that school must have for it to be a well-oiled machine. For principal Armstrong, the most important aspect is establishing a great culture.

“There has to be a willingness out there for the staff and students to learn,” Armstrong said. “But there has to be an area for some grace because everybody isn’t perfect so mistakes will happen and you learn by making those mistakes.”