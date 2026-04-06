Newton High announces 2026 Top 10

Photo via Newton County Schools



Newton High School has announced the names of the top 10 graduates of the Class of 2026. Leading the way are Valedictorian, Denise Vale, and Salutatorian, Bailey Stover. Each of the top 10 graduates have exciting prospects ahead of them as they prepare for life after high school.

Newton High Schools 2026 Top 10 Graduates are:• Denise Vale—Denise, the valedictorian, plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to major in industrial design. Her goal is to become a toy designer or UI/UX Designer. She chose Ms. Kelly Elder as her top teacher.• Bailey Stover—Bailey, the salutatorian, will attend Rice University, where she plans to major in chemical engineering/public policy with the goal of becoming an environmental lawyer. She chose Mr. Jason Smith as her top teacher.• Emilee Beal – Emilee plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to major in civil engineering. Her career goal is to become a civil engineer. She selected Ms. Misty Morgan as her top teacher.• Allie Danilchuk – Allie plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to major in civil engineering. Her goal is to become a civil engineer. She selected Mr. Ryan Allred as her top teacher.• Kaitlin Goodman – Kaitlin has not finalized her college selection yet although she plans on majoring in nursing with the goal of becoming a nurse after graduation. She selected Ms. Heather Landers as her top teacher.• Marc Goring – Marc plans to attend Kennesaw State University to major in cybersecurity. His goal is to become a cybersecurity specialist and entrepreneur. He chose Ms. Maureen Ryan as his top teacher.• Destiny Her – Destiny has not finalized her college selection yet, but she does plan to major in chemistry/pre-Med. Her goal is to become a radiologist. She selected Ms. Shundra Green as her top teacher.• Madisen Joseph – Madisen plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to major in architecture. Her goal is to become a commercial architect. She selected Mr. Jeremiah Bundrage as her top teacher.• Nia Mickens-Mills – Nia plans to attend Kennesaw State University to major in nursing exercise science. She plans on pursuing a career as either a pediatric nurse or physical therapist. She selected Ms. Erica Mickens as her top teacher.

• Dinah Stephen – Dinah plans to attend St. John’s University to major in marketing/advertising. Her goal is to become a marketing manager/fashion marketing. She selected Ms. Joi Morgan as her top teacher.