Piedmont Academy Cougars celebrate Kindergarten graduations

This year, Piedmont Academy marked a milestone by celebrating two kindergarten commencement ceremonies where 36 classmates received their diplomas in the Cougar Gymnasium.

The “Kinder Cougars” graduation ceremony commenced with an invocation by the Head of School, Clint Welch, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by the graduating students.

The event was a display of the students' talents and hard work, featuring performances of songs, recitations of poems and personal speeches where the graduates shared their future aspirations. The ceremony also included a year-in-review video presentation, a special reading, the presentation of diplomas and a tassel ceremony.

The first ceremony, led by Julie Tucker and Brianne Satterfield, was held on Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. The 2023-24 “Kinder Cougars” from their class included: Hutch Allen, Lilla Anglin, Hollis Bennett, Emma Carter, Juliet Cleary, Matt Colburn, Blayne Conway, Maggie Foster, Caroline Fuller, Layla Greer, Brooke Leatherwood, Abigail Lee, Riley Lunsford, Dorthy Middleton, Sadie Needham, Elizabeth Patterson, Daniel Studle and Oliver Wallace.

The second ceremony, led by Brittany Bryant and Amanda Conway, took place on Wednesday, May 22 at 9 a.m. Their 2023-24 “Kinder Cougars” included: Camila Acero, Katie Grace Bryant, Skylar Cain, Jake Carter, Easton Coe, Ellie Mae Davis, Brock Durand, Betty Evans, Jackson Flores, Claire Goolsby, Sadie Hudgins, Cannon King, Sammy Lashbrook, Charlotte Maddox, Colt Marszalek, Easton McLemore, Cheyenne Parden and Raelynn Upchurch.

“A special thank you goes out to all the parents, grandparents, families and friends for their continuous support,” a press release stated. “Additionally, heartfelt gratitude is extended to the students, faculty, and staff for their assistance with the graduation.

"Congratulations to the PAC 'Kinder Cougars!' We are incredibly proud of you and your achievements!”