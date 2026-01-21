Peachtree Academy to host ‘Keys to the Future’ Gala supporting performing arts expansion

COVINGTON, Ga. — Peachtree Academy will host its Keys to the Future Gala on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 6–10 p.m., celebrating the school’s growth and raising funds to support academic programs and a recently completed performing arts expansion. The evening will feature live entertainment by The Andrews Brothers Dueling Pianos.

Peachtree Academy, a private nonprofit Christian school serving students preK–12, has experienced significant growth over the past year, highlighted by the addition of a state-of-the-art performing arts venue built in honor of the school’s Founder, JaNice Van Ness’ mother, Carolyn B. Frey. Mrs. Frey’s legacy reflects a deep love for children, education and the arts—values that continue to shape Peachtree Academy’s mission.

The new facility includes two dedicated music practice rooms, a 114-seat performance theatre with a full theatrical stage, backstage holding areas, dressing rooms, a set workshop, and an art gallery showcasing work from students, faculty, alumni, and guest artists. Designed to support both academic enrichment and artistic expression, the venue enables students to experience the full scope of performance—from rehearsal to final presentation—while also serving as a shared space for the broader community.

“My mother deeply loved children and was a devoted and extraordinary mother,” said Van Ness. “Her influence helped set the trajectory for my pursuit of education and a life of service to others.”

The Keys to the Future Gala will feature live music, tapas-style small plates and an evening of celebration. Proceeds from the event directly support classroom innovation, fine arts programming, athletic development and campus enhancements that enrich students’ learning experience.

As Peachtree Academy continues fundraising toward its $2.3 million expansion, the school remains committed to cultivating a culture of generosity and partnership to further its mission of Pursuing Excellence with Honor.

Community members, families and local businesses are invited to attend or support the event through sponsorship opportunities.

Event Details

Keys to the Future Gala

Saturday, Jan. 31 | 6–10 p.m.

Peachtree Academy – Covington Campus

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or to reserve seats, contact Peachtree Academy at 770-860-8900 ext. 1007 or email marketing@peachtreeacademy.com