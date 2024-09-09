Peachtree Academy names 2024-25 Homecoming Court

Peachtree Academy is excited to announce the representative for the 2024 Homecoming Court! This year’s court includes outstanding students from each grade who their peers have selected for their school spirit, leadership, and dedication to our school community.
At Peachtree Academy, we strive to honor God in everything we do. Our Homecoming Court represents the values of faith, character, and service at our school's heart. We are proud to present our 2024 Homing Court Representatives:
9th Grade:
Jessica Eidson
Paisley Tomberlin
Walker Richardson
Preston Witcher
10th Grade:
Payton Scarbrough
Kami Ortiz
Liam Abraham
McLean Jackson
11th Grade:
Iyanna Souder
Cora Bell Atha
Maha Ahmad
Thor Gomez
Julian Buluta
Brandon Lewis
12th Grade:
Jaelin Dominguez
Addison Robinson
Pressley Adams
Jackson Lattimore
Logan Wiser
Jayden Maxwell
The 2024 Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned during halftime at the Homecoming football game on Friday, September 27th, against Peoples Baptist. We invite all students, families, alumni, and community members to join us for this special evening as we celebrate school spirit, unity, and the blessings of fellowship.