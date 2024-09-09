Peachtree Academy names 2024-25 Homecoming Court

Peachtree Academy is excited to announce the representative for the 2024 Homecoming Court! This year’s court includes outstanding students from each grade who their peers have selected for their school spirit, leadership, and dedication to our school community.

At Peachtree Academy, we strive to honor God in everything we do. Our Homecoming Court represents the values of faith, character, and service at our school's heart. We are proud to present our 2024 Homing Court Representatives:

9th Grade:

Jessica Eidson

Paisley Tomberlin

Walker Richardson

Preston Witcher

10th Grade:

Payton Scarbrough

Kami Ortiz

Liam Abraham

McLean Jackson

11th Grade:

Iyanna Souder

Cora Bell Atha

Maha Ahmad

Thor Gomez

Julian Buluta

Brandon Lewis

12th Grade:

Jaelin Dominguez

Addison Robinson

Pressley Adams

Jackson Lattimore

Logan Wiser

Jayden Maxwell

The 2024 Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned during halftime at the Homecoming football game on Friday, September 27th, against Peoples Baptist. We invite all students, families, alumni, and community members to join us for this special evening as we celebrate school spirit, unity, and the blessings of fellowship.