NHS junior named as Horatio Alger Scholar
asia lanham
Asia Lanham is the first Horatio Alger Scholar in Newton High School's History. - photo by Contributed Photo
While the class of 2025 is preparing to walk across the stage, one member of the class of 2026 is preparing for life after high school in a big way.