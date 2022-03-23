Newton Schools PR Department wins state awards for publications

The Newton County School System Public Relations Department recently earned seven awards of excellence for publications produced during the 2020-2021 school year from the Georgia School Public Relations Association (GSPRA).

The awards included five silver and one bronze award for Excellence in Writing and one silver award for the district’s Fast Facts Calendar.

School public relations departments throughout the state were eligible to participate in the Georgia School Public Relations Association’s annual recognition program.



“The goal of the NCSS Public Relations Department is to keep our stakeholders continually informed of important information regarding our school district,” said Sherri Partee, director of Public Relations for Newton County Schools. “It’s truly an honor to have our publications receive statewide recognition.”

“We’re excited to have recently added Mr. Derrick Barnes, our Communications and Visual Media Specialist, to the Public Relations Department team. He is an amazing videographer and graphic designer, and his work has truly enhanced our communications efforts this year. We look forward to submitting his work in the upcoming national recognition program!”