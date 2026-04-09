School resource officers sue Newton County Schools for alleged unpaid overtime

NEWTON COUNTY — A group of school resource officers at Newton County Schools is suing the district on allegations of unpaid overtime.

In a March 30 filing with the U.S. Northern District Court of Georgia, Gregory McCarthy — who has worked as a school resource officer for NCS since 2023 — claims that he is owed a substantial amount of unpaid overtime wages.

McCarthy says that he was required to work during special events such as football games, basketball games and graduations on an event rate of $45/hr. He claims that rate is a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act [FLSA] and that he should be compensated 1.5 times his hourly rate of $43.40.

“This ‘event pay’ rate is far below the FLSA’s required one-and-one-halftimes rate,” per page 4 of the nine-page filing. “Because work at such special events is almost always in addition to Plaintiff’s full 40-hour workweek, almost all of the time worked at special events results in an FLSA violation by NCSD [Newton County School District].”

McCarthy added that he received overtime pay for additional work past the 40-hour mark unrelated to events.

Newton County Schools issued the following statement to The Covington News:

"Newton County Schools has not been made aware of any legal action involving these individuals, some of whom are former employees and one who is currently employed by the district. The district does not comment on pending or potential litigation."

Four other plaintiffs — Maranda Thomas, Ray Rodgriuez, Raymond Sims and Jeremiah Culberth — have opted in as co-plaintiffs, according to court filings. All four either work or have worked as a school resource officer within the last three years.

The plaintiffs are seeking to recoup all unpaid overtime, interest, court costs, attorney’s fees and “any and such other further relief this Court deems just, equitable and proper.”

Additionally, McCarthy’s attorneys, Charles Bridgers and Matthew Herrington, are seeking collective action, which would allow others potentially affected by the allegations to opt in to the suit.

“All NCSD elementary school resource officers who have worked for NCSD during the three years prior to the filing of this action are ‘similarly situated’ within the meaning of 29 U.S.C. § 216(b),” per pages 7 and 8 of the filing. “NCSD is liable to members of the proposed collective for all unpaid overtime wages, liquidated damages, costs of litigation and reasonable attorney’s fees, and other such equitable and legal relief that this Court finds proper.”