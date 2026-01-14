Newton Education Foundation launches Newton County Alumni Network website

Newton Education Foundation, on behalf of Newton County Schools, is announcing the launch of the Newton Alumni Network website, a new platform designed to offer opportunities for alumni to network, collaborate and mentor current students.

“We’re excited about the launch of this new website” said Gail Rothman, executive director at Newton Education Foundation. “The goal is to provide a space to share experiences, resources, and support one another, continuing the strong tradition of Newton pride.”

The website will feature:

Networking & Community: A dedicated online space for alumni to connect with classmates, share updates and celebrate milestones.

Exclusive Benefits: Access to special events, Alumni Association updates, mentorship opportunities and more.

Ongoing Engagement: Regular newsletters and updates on school news, upcoming reunions and ways to give back.

“We believe our new website will help us stay connected and build relationships within the Newton community,” said Shamus Mulvihill, NEF board member and Newton County Schools alumnus. “It’s about utilizing the strengths and resources of alumni to support current students, while also honoring the legacy of former graduates.”

How to Join

Newton community members, alumni and staff can sign up by visiting https://ncsalumni.nationbuilder.com/. Membership is free, and all are encouraged to participate.