Newton Education Foundation announces the return of the Harlem Wizards

NEWTON COUNTY — The Harlem Wizards are returning to Newton County for a second year, bringing their incredible talent, show-stopping trick shots, comedy and crowd-interaction back to Newton High School on March 14, 2026. The Wizards will take the court in a fun-filled rematch against a team of Newton County teachers from all 14 elementary schools along with some community guest players.

Last year’s event packed the gym, and this year could be even bigger. Tickets can make a perfect holiday gift for families, basketball fans and anyone who loves supporting local schools.

A night of fun that supports local teachers

Proceeds from the Harlem Wizards event benefit the Newton Education Foundation (NEF) and directly support the Foundation’s mission to fund innovative teacher grants, expand learning opportunities, and help remove obstacles so all Newton County students can thrive.

“The Wizards put on such an energetic, joy-filled show last year, and the community response was incredible,” said Gail Rothman, executive director of the Newton Education Foundation.“Not only is it a fun night out for families, but every ticket helps us invest in classrooms and empower teachers across Newton County Schools.”

Purchasing tickets

Tickets for the March 14 event are available now and expected to go quickly. Tickets can be purchased at https://api.harlemwizardsinabox.com/game/event/covingtonga03-14-26-07-00pm/.

About the Newton Education Foundation

Founded in 2009 and relaunched in 2023 through the All in for Kids Campaign, NEF unites community support to help every student in Newton County Schools thrive. NEF funds initiatives that remove barriers, enrich learning and equip teachers to meet the needs of all students.