Newton County Schools to celebrate School Board Appreciation Week March 9–13

Behind every public school system is a governing body entrusted with the education of children. From March 9–13, Newton County Schools will join districts across Georgia in celebrating School Board Appreciation Week, recognizing the elected officials who aim to provide vision, governance and oversight for more than 20,000 students and thousands of employees across the district.School board members are the only elected Special Purpose Local Government officials in Georgia. Unlike General Purpose Local Government officials, whose scope spans multiple municipal functions, school board members focus solely on public education. Since 2010, Georgia school board members have been held to a higher ethical standard than any other elected officials in the state—a distinction that underscores the seriousness and integrity required of the role.Students are the school board members’ primary constituents. Although elected by district, they are required to represent all students within their school system. Every vote, policy decision and budget approval is made with the understanding that they serve every child in Newton County Schools.The current Newton County Board of Education members bring a wealth of experience to the district. With individual service ranging from 5 to 17 years, the board’s collective experience represents an average of approximately 12 years of service per member. Their depth of knowledge and long-term commitment have provided stability and continuity during each new chapter presented in modern public education.Under their leadership, Newton County Schools has maintained its designation as a Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) Quality Board— a distinction that reflects strong governance practices, effective leadership and a commitment to continuous improvement.The board’s leadership has been especially significant as members guided the district through the economic recession, the COVID-19 pandemic and the transformative changes currently shaping public education across Georgia and the nation. During periods of uncertainty and rapid change, they have worked to ensure the district remains focused on academic achievement, fiscal responsibility, operational stability and long-term strategic planning.District 3 Board Member Shakila Henderson-Baker currently serves as a state officer for the Georgia School Boards Association and previously served as President of GSBA, reflecting the respect she has earned statewide for her leadership and service to public education.“As constitutional officers of the State of Georgia, our board members carry an extraordinary responsibility,” said Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III. “They are entrusted with setting policy, safeguarding taxpayer resources, hiring and evaluating the superintendent, and establishing the long-term vision for Newton County Schools. Their collective experience—spanning nearly two decades in some cases—has provided the steady leadership our community depends on.“This board has led through economic downturn, a global pandemic, and now a period of significant transformation in public education. Through each chapter, their focus has remained unwavering in one critical area—ensuring every student in Newton County Schools has access to opportunity, support, and a high-quality education. Their service leaves a lasting imprint not only on our schools, but on our entire community.”The individuals currently serving Newton County Schools are:• District 1, Trey Bailey – 10 years of service• District 2, Eddie Johnson – 17 years of service• District 3, Shakila Henderson-Baker – 15 years of service• District 4, Anderson Bailey – 5 years of service• District 5, Abigail Coggin – 15 years of serviceAs constitutional officers, school board members are responsible for establishing policies, allocating resources, maintaining facilities and infrastructure, managing transportation systems and ensuring accountability throughout the district. Their work requires careful study, collaboration and a steadfast focus on providing high-quality educational opportunities for every student.

The celebration is sponsored by the Georgia School Boards Association, which supports excellence in local school governance by providing leadership, advocacy, and services while representing Georgia’s 180 elected boards of education. For more information, visit www.gsba.com.