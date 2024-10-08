Newton County Schools Shows Improvement on 2024 SAT Exam

The Georgia Department of Education has released the 2024 SAT scores, and Newton County Schools (NCS) has reported increases in both student participation and overall performance compared to last year. NCS achieved an overall mean score of 972, compared to a 966 in 2023. In addition, the district saw a 15 percent increase in student participation.

The SAT, a standardized test widely used for college admissions, assesses a student’s readiness for higher education by evaluating skills in reading, writing, and mathematics. This year’s results show promising gains in key areas, with Alcovy High School (AHS) and Eastside High School (EHS) both experiencing increases in Evidence-Based Reading and Writing (EBRW) and Math scores, which contributed to higher overall SAT scores. Eastside High School continues to generate outstanding performance on the SAT, outperforming both state and national averages.

Subgroup data indicated a slight increase in Evidence-Based Reading and Writing for African American students and significant increases in Hispanic students in both Evidence-Based Reading and Writing and Math.

Key highlights from the data include:



Eastside High School showed strong performance with improved scores in both Evidence-Based Reading and Writing and Math. Eastside maintains the highest mean scores in the district, outperforming both Georgia and national public-school averages.

Alcovy High School students also improved scores from 2023, with a significant gain in the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing section.

“We are encouraged by the increases in both student participation and overall performance on this year’s SAT,” said Newton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III. “These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and school leaders. The growth we’ve seen underscores the district’s commitment to academic excellence and our continued progress in preparing students for success beyond the classroom. Congratulations to all involved for their efforts in achieving these positive outcomes.”