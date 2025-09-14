Newton County Schools sees gains in state test scores once more

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Board of Education met on Sept. 9 to review the district’s 2024-25 Georgia Milestones Assessment System results, which showed growth in half of the tested subject areas and marked the district’s second straight year of improvement.

Dr. Ashante Everett, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, presented the data and explained how the state-mandated exams measure proficiency in English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies for students in grades 3-12.

“The power, impact and reliability of this data is evident through the fact that every student, beginning in third grade, is measured by the same standards as other students in Georgia,” Everett said.

Everett cautioned, however, that test data has limits.

“Test data is useful,” Everett said. “It provides us with information and helps us to identify patterns, strengths and areas for growth, but it is also limited. A data point alone does not tell the full story of a student, a teacher or a school.”

As a district, Everett added, the goal is not to judge, but to use data to guide decisions about resources and instruction.

“Our students themselves are not test scores,” Everett said. “They’re developing young learners with talents, interests and aspirations that extend far beyond what a single exam can measure.”

At a glance: 2024-25 Georgia Milestones Results

Newton County Schools (NCS) increased scores in 10 of 20 subject areas, with notable gains in elementary, middle and high school levels:

Elementary: West Newton Elementary led with a 25 point gain in 5th grade math, part of districtwide growth in math that outpaced state averages.

Middle: Cousins Middle posted some of the strongest gains, including a 16 point jump in 7th grade reading and a 27 point increase in 8th grade social studies. Other middle schools also recorded double-digit improvements.

High School: All three high schools — Alcovy, Eastside and Newton, showed growth in Algebra Concepts and Connections, with Newton High adding a 7 point gain in algebra and improvements across multiple subjects.

“These results demonstrate the strong leadership and teaching,” Everett said. “Even in the most historically difficult subject areas we showed dramatic gains.”

Long-term trends

The district’s three-year trends show steady progress in most subject areas:

Reading: Proficiency increased in 5 of 7 grade levels, with the largest gain in sixth grade (+7)

ELA: Gains in 5 of 7 grade levels, led by third and seventh grades (+3 each)

Math: Proficiency rose across all grade levels, with high school algebra showing the biggest increase (+19)

Science: Mixed results, with fifth grade improving (+7) but eighth-grade physical science declining (-10)

Social Studies: Remains the district’s weakest area, with eighth grade on a downward trend and U.S. history scores flat

While Newton County still trails the state in several areas, its improvement rate outpaces statewide growth.

“This means that if we sustain this momentum, we will close the gaps,” Everett said.

Beyond test scores

In addition to milestones data, the district celebrated record participation and achievement in Advanced Placement (AP) courses. Since 2022, NCS has expanded AP offerings from 26 to 32 courses, increased enrollment and boosted pass rates. Students took 300 more AP exams last year than the year before, earning a record number of AP Scholar awards.

“Yes, challenges remain,” Everett said. “Proficiency rates must rise and achievement gaps must close. But two consecutive years of growth is meaningful.”

Board member reactions

Board members praised the progress while raising questions about data reporting.

“To see double-digit gains like that, I mean that’s what it’s about,” said District 1 Board Member Trey Bailey. “We’ve set out on this journey to be the fastest improving district in the state. I think this work, breakthrough results, double-digit gains, this is incredible stuff.”

District 3 Board Member Shakila Henderson-Baker thanked parents for their role in student success.

“A lot of times we thank the building leaders, the teachers, but we forget to thank the parents,” Henderson-Baker said. “The students have to go home during daytime, and whoever is in that household has to help them with their work. It’s a wrap-around. It’s a whole effort. It takes a village.”

However, Henderson-Baker also expressed concern about changes in how data was presented. This year’s results included all performance levels: Beginning, developing, proficient and distinguished learners, while last year’s reports only reflected “proficient and above.”

“I can’t compare this to last year to see the true progression,” Henderson-Baaker said, warning that parents and teachers might find the data less useful if presented inconsistently.

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III responded that the broader data set was intentional.

“We can say that simply providing data on proficient and above last year was an error because a significant percentage of our students are beginning learners,” Bradley said. “Only presenting proficient and above really disregards the efforts that our teachers have made to move beginning learners to developing learners. That is why this is reflected in this particular data.”