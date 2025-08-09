State test data shows continued academic progress in Newton schools

For the second consecutive year, Newton County Schools is reporting encouraging academic growth across several grade levels and subject areas based on data released by the Georgia Department of Education. The Georgia Milestones assessment is a set of exams administered annually in grades 3 through 12, and for the past two years, has provided evidence that our district is building sustained momentum toward improved student achievement.

For the 2024-2025 school-year, Newton County Schools showed growth in half (10/20) of the state’s tested subject areas, representing yet another year of marked improvement. Across the district, schools posted double-digit gains in both Developing and Proficient performance levels, most notably in early literacy, mathematics, science, and social studies. However, district officials urge that modest baseline scores signify that there is much more work to be done, although upward progress signifies movement in the right direction.

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III stated, “Our results remain scattered across various content areas, schools, and grade levels. But we are pursuing system-wide improvement - which is to ensure that progress is equitably distributed across the district.”

Grade Band and School-Based Highlights

Elementary Schools

Performance at the elementary level was steady and comparable to previous year data, reporting strong growth in science and math.

West Newton Elementary led the district with a 25 percentage-point increase in math proficiency.

Rocky Plains, South Salem, and West Newton also posted gains across multiple tested subjects.

Elementary Schools outpaced the state for growth 3rd grade ELA, 3rd grade math, and 5th grade science.

Middle Schools

Middle schools demonstrated some of the strongest districtwide gains, especially in 7th-grade.

Cousins Middle School posted a 14 percentage-point increase in 7th-grade ELA and a 12-point gain in 7th grade math.

Cousins Middle School also posted a remarkable 27-point gain in 8th grade social studies.

Clements and Indian Creek Middle Schools also made double-digit improvements in key content areas.

Middle Schools outpaced the state for growth in 7th grade ELA and 7th grade math.

High Schools

High school results were more mixed but still produced meaningful growth.

Newton High School recorded a 7-point gain in Algebra Concepts and Conceptions (formerly Algebra I), and also showed improvement across several subjects.

Algebra Concepts and Connections (formerly Algebra I) saw improvements across all three high schools

High Schools outpaced the state Algebra Concepts and Connections (formerly Algebra I) and Biology

What’s Driving the Improvement

It is important to note that this progress has come even before the district’s academic improvement initiatives have been fully implemented. Instead, we attribute these gains to a stronger instructional focus across the district, increased clarity around expectations, and targeted support for school leadership teams.

“Teachers are responding to the support, and the flexible autonomy to do what they do best,” said Tracy Blackburn, Chief of Learning and Leadership. “We’re also beginning to see the difference that strong, instructionally focused principals can make.”

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III also credited the Newton County Board of Education for helping to establish the foundation that made these improvements possible. “Last year, our Board took important action by adopting clear and ambitious academic priorities, approving a new organizational structure for our academic division, and investing in principal supervisor positions,” he said. “Those decisions are starting to show signs of positive impact.”

Evidence of Momentum, with More Work Ahead

While we are encouraged, we remain clear-eyed about the work that lies ahead. Our district continues to face challenges in raising proficiency rates and closing achievement gaps, particularly in CSI and ATSI-designated schools.

Note: Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI/ATSI) schools are identified by the Georgia Department of Education based on factors such as low overall academic performance or underperformance by specific student subgroups.

“These results show that we are not just turning a corner, but that we are gaining ground – albeit slowly,” said Dr. Bradley. “We have been warned to not overwhelming the system with reforms that have not been fully internalized by our staff.” “Yet and still, two years of growth is meaningful.”

Board Chair Abigail Coggin added, “What matters is that we’re moving forward, and that’s exactly what we expect.”