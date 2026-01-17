Newton County Schools leaders received a detailed update on districtwide literacy efforts during the board of education’s work session on Jan. 13, as administrators outlined how schools are adapting to sweeping changes in Georgia’s reading instruction requirements.
Newton County Schools outlines literacy overhaul under new state law
