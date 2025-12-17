Newton County Schools offers five days of no-cost meals for students

This holiday break, Newton County Schools will provide five days of breakfast and lunch meals for the week of Dec. 22 – 26 at specific sites on Friday, Dec. 19. The USDA has established guidelines for determining a site’s eligibility to serve bulk meals, based on its designation as a rural site. The eligible schools are listed below. All meals will be available at no cost to all children aged 18 and younger, as well as individuals aged 21 and younger with a state-recognized disability. Students do not need to be enrolled in one of the schools listed below to receive these meals. All meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents/Guardians may pick up meals without their children present as long as they provide the child(ren)’s name(s) and ages.

“We know that school breaks can create challenges for some families, and we want to make sure every child in our community has access to meals,” said Kaitlyn Brand, School Nutrition Director for Newton County Schools. “Providing these meals supports student well-being and ensures our children return to school healthy, focused, and ready to learn.”

These meal bags will be provided starting at the car-rider line during the times listed in the chart below, or until all meals have been served.





Meal sites and service times: