Newton County Schools issues statement regarding student arrests

NEWTON COUNTY – Within the last week, two students within Newton County Schools (NCS) were arrested on terroristic threats and acts charges.

The incidents occurred at Eastside High School and Clements Middle School, where two students ages 13 and 12, were arrested on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, respectively.

It is not clear what the nature of the threats were, but police agencies have cracked down on possible threats against schools in the last week in light of the recent school shooting at Apalachee High School.

In both cases, the Newton County Schools sent the following statement to The Covington News:

“Newton County Schools has experienced two separate incidents in which a student at Eastside High School and one at Clements Middle School made threatening remarks regarding school safety. In each case, law enforcement was notified. The students in question will face possible legal consequences in addition to disciplinary actions for violating the Newton County Schools' Student Code of Conduct.

The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we take any and all threats seriously. We urge parents to speak with their children about the gravity of making threatening remarks, as these actions carry significant legal and disciplinary ramifications. Newton County Schools remains committed to providing a safe environment for all students and staff.”



