Newton County Schools hosting 2026 career fair in March

Newton County Schools (NCS) is set to host its 2026 Career Fair on Saturday, March 7, at Eastside High School (140 Georgia Highway 142, Covington).

From 9 a.m. to noon, attendees will have the chance to meet face-to-face with our school administrators, participate in on-site interviews and explore a wide variety of immediate openings for the 2026–27 school year.

“We are delighted to offer teaching opportunities across both elementary and secondary levels—and to make the offer even sweeter, we’re providing a $1,000 signing incentive for eligible teachers who join the NCS family this July,” said Nyree Sanders, chief human resources officer.

Attendees can secure their by registering now on Eventbrite. To be considered for on-the-spot hiring, complete an application through the teacher or paraprofessional pool on the NCS website. Be sure to have your key documents ready: resume, transcripts, test or exemption scores (if applicable), and certification or eligibility documents. Applicants must not be under contract with another school district for the upcoming school year in order to be considered for NCS positions.

“We expect to hire 200 to 250 talented educators this year,” Sanders said. “We have openings in special education; elementary education at every grade level; and middle and high school positions in language arts, social studies, math, and science. We’re also searching for exceptional Spanish, art, and music teachers.”

For more details about the 2026 NCS Career Fair, please get in touch with the NCS Human Resources Department at 770-787-1330 or via email at teachnewton@newton.k12.ga.us.