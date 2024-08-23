Newton County Schools formally announces appointments of two new principals

Newton County Schools (NCS) has formally announced the appointment of two new principals for the district. Dawn Price-Williams has been appointed principal of Newton High School and Marlon Gilbert will serve as principal at Veterans Memorial Middle School. Both were approved unanimously by the Newton County Board of Education at the July 23 meeting and have been serving as principal of their respective schools.

Price-Williams joins Newton County Schools by way of the DeKalb County School District, where she most recently served as the district’s area special education coordinator. She began her career in DeKalb County Schools as a special education teacher. She worked her way up the ladder, serving as a lead special education teacher, assistant principal of instruction at Cedar Grove High School, before moving to her first district role as regional coordinator.

Price-Williams earned her Bachelor of Arts in exceptional student education P-12 from Georgia Southern University and her master of science in human resources administration from Central Michigan University. She then added an education specialist in leadership and administration from Nova Southeastern University.

The newest Newton High School principal explained her interest in the leadership role.

“After having served in large urban school districts for all of my career, I desperately wanted a change,” Price-Williams said. “As a native of the south, I have always enjoyed the traditions and rich culture of smaller towns. I intentionally sought out a school that embodied those same characteristics, but also focused on student excellence. I found that at Newton High.”

When asked her first goals for the new school year, Price-Williams did not hesitate.

“It's simple—to keep the main thing,” Price-Williams said. “The main thing and the main thing is quality teaching and learning. Our plan is to layer on top of the good things already happening at NHS and to continue the work that ensures- every child has every chance to succeed.”

Price-Williams added, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the new principal of Newton High School. I am deeply honored and excited to serve the community in this capacity. This role is both a responsibility and a privilege, and I am eager to collaborate with our dedicated team to continue to foster a supportive and positive learning environment for our students. I am committed to working diligently to uphold the values and goals of our school and to support the vision of the Board of Education.”

Gilbert joins NCS from the Henry County School District, where he most recently served as assistant principal of Dutchtown Middle School. He also served as an assistant principal at Flippen Elementary School in Henry County. He began his career in the Randolph County School System as a science and mathematics teacher.

Gilbert earned his bachelor of science in middle grades education with a concentration in mathematics and science from Fort Valley State University. He also obtained a master of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching from Columbus State University and his education specialist in educational leadership from Albany State University. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education in educational administration from South Carolina State University.

Gilbert explained his interest in applying for the leadership position at Veterans Memorial.

“Growing up as the child of an educator, I was naturally drawn to teaching and school administration,” Gilbert said. “By the time I was in 7th grade, I had discovered my true calling: advocating for others and ensuring they had access to opportunities. As I progressed through my undergraduate studies, I realized my commitment to equity and my goal of providing all students with fair chances, regardless of their backgrounds.

“Dr. (Duke) Bradley's ambitious vision to make the school district the fastest improving in Georgia deeply resonated with me. I am eager to contribute to this mission and help ensure that every student in Newton County has the opportunity to achieve a promising future.”

Gilbert added, “Veterans Memorial is renowned for its culture of excellence, and my immediate aim is to fully immerse myself in its environment. I am dedicated to supporting student growth and success by thoroughly evaluating both instructional and operational practices to maintain a high standard of education. My primary goal is to work collaboratively with the team to establish priorities, set goals, and define outcomes that will drive ongoing improvement.”

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III, expressed his confidence in the new appointment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Marlon Gilbert and Ms. Dawn Price-Williams to our leadership team,” Bradley said. “I am confident that their leadership will inspire our students, staff, and community as we continue to strive for excellence in Newton County Schools.”



