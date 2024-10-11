Newton County Schools Earns 2024 GSBA Quality School Board Recognition

Newton County Schools has announced that it has earned the 2024 Quality School Board recognition from the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA).

This recognition reflects the board’s commitment to maintaining essential governance practices and fostering an environment where effective leadership supports student success. The Quality level acknowledges school boards that meet core standards of governance and leadership, ensuring a foundation for continued district improvement and progress.

The Newton County Board of Education successfully met the criteria established by GSBA to receive the 2024 Quality Board recognition. This distinction underscores the board’s dedication to adhering to important governance practices that support the educational needs of all students in the district. Details on the criteria for the Quality level, as well as other GSBA recognition tiers, are available on the GSBA website.

“We are honored to have the Newton County Board of Education recognized as a 2024 Quality School Board by the Georgia School Boards Association,” said Dr. Duke Bradley, III, Superintendent of Newton County Schools. “This achievement reflects the board’s steadfast dedication to strong governance, leadership, and the success of all students in our district. Their commitment to excellence continues to drive Newton County Schools forward, ensuring that we provide the best possible educational environment for our students. I am incredibly proud of the board for this well-deserved recognition.”

“This recognition as a 2024 Quality School Board is important because it affirms our commitment to responsible governance and to the success of our students,” added school board chair, Abigail Coggin. “By meeting these high standards, we ensure that we are working effectively to support the needs of our schools and our community. I am grateful for the dedication of my fellow board members and their ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on the future of education in Newton County.”