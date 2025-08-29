By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County Schools develops structured frameworks for advancing workforce development for all students
ncs workforce development
To implement these district-wide changes, NCS established a “Workforce Ready School Designation” that will ensure each school is fully immersed in the efforts. - photo by Kate Verity
NEWTON COUNTY – At a formal unveiling last Thursday, Newton County Schools (NCS) revealed its design for a district-wide framework that aims to increase students’ access to workforce development coursework from elementary to high school.