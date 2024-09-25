Newton County Schools closing for next two days due to severe weather

NEWTON COUNTY – Newton County Schools (NCS) has announced that all schools and district offices will be closed tomorrow Sept. 26 and Friday Sept. 27 due to severe weather.

The decision was made after consultation with public safety partners, according to a social media post from NCS. The closing also includes after school activities for Thursday and Friday.

The Covington News is working to confirm if this will include Friday football games.

Saturday activities will “continue as planned unless changes become necessary,” per the NCS social media post.

Hurricane Helene is expected to reach landfall imminently, with ripple effects expected to affect all 159 counties in Georgia. Newton County is expected to receive an excess of seven inches of rain over the next few days.



