Newton County Schools celebrates National School Social Work Week

This week, Newton County Schools (NCS) is celebrating National School Social Work Week and the professionals who help ensure NCS students are supported, connected and ready to thrive.

This year’s theme, “Unite to Ignite: Celebrating Our Impact,” captures the heart of what NCS school social workers do every single day. They unite students, families, educators and community partners to ignite hope, resilience, and opportunity.

NCS school social workers:

Support the whole child — academically, socially and emotionally

Connect families with vital community resources

Serve as key members of our multidisciplinary school teams

Advocate for equitable practices that promote student success

Help navigate complex challenges with compassion and professionalism

Their work often happens behind the scenes, but its impact is felt in classrooms, homes and throughout our entire school community.

This week, NCS aims to recognize and celebrate the district’s social workers for the difference they make in the lives of students and families each and every day.