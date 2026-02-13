Newton County Schools announces winners of district high school science fair

Newton County Schools (NCS) has announced the winners of the NCS District High School Science and Engineering Fair. First-place winners recently represented Newton County Schools at the Regional Science Fair in Griffin, Ga.

MJ Birdsong of Eastside High School earned the top level IV Award for ninth and tenth-grade competitors and Robyn Asbell of Newton College & Career Academy earned the top award at the Level V competition for juniors and seniors. Robyn Asbell of Newton College & Career Academy earned the top award at the Level V competition for juniors and seniors. Photo via Newton County Schools.

“High school students are capable of tackling complex, real-world problems with remarkable depth and originality,” said Dr. Vicki Meeler, NCS secondary curriculum and instruction specialist. “The projects presented at this year’s district science fair reflect advanced research skills, thoughtful analysis, and a strong understanding of the scientific process. From environmental sustainability to medical research and engineering innovation, these students are not only applying what they have learned — they are contributing meaningful ideas to important global conversations. We are incredibly proud of their hard work and look forward to seeing them represent Newton County Schools at the regional level.”

The following is a list of all Newton County Schools High School Science Fair winners, along with their project titles: Name (school) Category: “Student’s Project title”

*1st Place and Top Level IV Award (for freshmen and sophomores)

**1st Place and Top Level V Award (for juniors and seniors)

First place winners

Izzy Braswell (Eastside High) Earth Science: “Can Duckweed Be Used as a Way to Filter Pollution out of Municipal Water Sources?”

*MJ Birdsong (Eastside High) Physical Science: “Seeing if Turf Contributes to Global Warming”

Leah Joseph (Newton College & Career Academy) Earth Science: “The Air We Share: A Local Study of Air Quality in Semi-Urban Newton County, Georgia”

**Robyn Asbell (Newton College & Career Academy) Medicine/Health: “Beyond the Label: What C. elegans Reveal About Red 40’s Effect on Human Gut Health”

Lizbeth Serrano-Tzintzun (Newton College & Career Academy) Medicine/Health: “Healing Traditions: Investigating Iron Absorption with Vitamin C in Mexican Women”

Chloe Leslie (Newton College & Career Academy) Medicine/Health: “Different Worlds, Same Struggles: How Culture and Resources Shape Mental Health in Jamaica and America”

Emily Armendariz (Newton College & Career Academy) Life Science: “Heart to Heart: Cardiovascular Effects of Taurine and Caffeine on Male and Female Daphnia magna”

Brianna Roberts (Newton College & Career Academy) Life Science: “Shining Light on Stress in Therapy: Analyzing Behavioral and Cognitive Responses of Zebrafish Under Varying Light Hues”

Branson Moore (Newton College & Career Academy) Engineering: “Grevy’s Zebra: Why Multimedia Choices for Conservation Philanthropy Aren’t So Black and White”

Second place winners

Cayden Dejournett (Eastside High) Medicine/Health: “Capsaicin Crisis”

Chloe Kamphiphone (Eastside High) Physical Science: “How Can We Make Wormholes Transportable?”

Jax Matias (Eastside High) Engineering: “Can You Generate Electricity with a Waterwheel?”

Christopher Camba (Newton College & Career Academy) Earth Science: “Precision Forecasting: Predictive Modeling for Localized Tornado Risks”

Tyrus Mosley (Newton College & Career Academy) Medicine/Health: “Dress to Express: The Influence of Family and Culture on Young Adults’ Fashion Choices”

Jennifer Alston (Newton College & Career Academy) Medicine/Health: “Mandatory Reporter Training: How Effective is Required Training in Identifying Cases of Abuse?”

Solange Jones (Newton College & Career Academy) Medicine/Health: “Invisible Threats: How PM2.5 Impacts Maternal and Infant Thyroid Health Using Drosophila melanogaster”

Camelia Sokpoli (Newton College & Career Academy) Medicine/Health: “Through Her Lens: How Georgia TV Reflects and Reshapes Black Womanhood”

Isabella Webb (Newton College & Career Academy) Medicine/Health: “Does Money Matter? The Socioeconomics Study of Teens (13-18) Theft and Gun Violence in Covington, Georgia”

Adonijah Nedd (Newton College & Career Academy) Life Science: “Interspecies Relationships: Why do American Black Bears Tolerate the Presence of Grey Foxes in Order to Serve as a Buffer Between Them and Coyotes in Georgia?”

Marc Goring, Jr. (Newton College & Career Academy) Engineering: “Guardians and Gateways: The Impact of Generative AI on Cybersecurity and Policy”

“The level of scholarship demonstrated by our high school students is truly inspiring,” said Dr. Ashante Everett, NCS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “These projects reflect not only deep content knowledge, but also the critical thinking, creativity, and perseverance that we strive to cultivate across Newton County Schools. Opportunities like the district science and engineering fair allow students to explore their passions, engage in authentic research, and prepare for success beyond high school. We are incredibly proud of these students and grateful to the teachers and mentors who guide and support their work.”