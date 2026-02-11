Newton County Schools announces middle school District Science Fair winners

Newton County Schools (NCS) announced the winners of the NCS Middle School District Science and Engineering Fair. First-place winners will represent Newton County Schools at the Griffin RESA Regional Science Fair in February.

Zettie Johnson, a sixth-grade student at Newton County STEAM Academy, earned the highest overall score at the NCS Middle School Science Fair. Top scorers by category include Londyn Williams in Earth Systems; David Bastida, Caden Payne, and Abbas Rana in Engineering; Major Barfield, Zion Smith, and Sofia Harris in Life Sciences; Zettie Johnson in Medicine and Health; and Cole Boudoucies in Physical Sciences.

“Middle school is a critical time for students to deepen their curiosity and begin applying scientific concepts in more complex and meaningful ways,” said Dr. Vicki Meeler, NCS secondary curriculum and instruction specialist. “These projects demonstrate strong analytical thinking, problem-solving, and a growing confidence in the scientific process. We are proud of the dedication these students showed and look forward to seeing them represent Newton County Schools at the regional science fair.”

The following is a list of all Newton County Schools’ middle school Science Fair winners along with their project titles, in this format: Name (school, grade) Category: “Student’s Project title”

First place winners:

*Top Scorer in Category / **Top Score in Science Fair

Londyn Williams* (Clements Middle, 7th grade) Earth Systems: “Filtering Pollutants”

Mason Walker (Newton County STEAM Academy, 6th grade) Earth Systems: “Making Energy”

David Bastida, Caden Payne and Abbas Rana* (Liberty Middle, 6th grade) Engineering: “Solar Power Robot”

Major Barfield, Zion Smith and Sofia Harris* (Liberty Middle, 8th grade) Life Sciences: “Let’s Destroy This Fruit”

Nevai Betz amd Yvette Osorio Condado (Liberty Middle, 8th grade) Life Sciences: “I Wet My Plants!”

Mariah Michaca (Liberty Middle, 8th grade) Life Sciences: “How Do Different Water Types Affect Germination”

Zettie Johnson** (Newton County STEAM Academy, 6th grade) Medicine/Health: “Teeth Whitening: What’s the Best Method?”

Danny Vega (Veterans Memoral Middle, 8th grade) Medicine/Health: “Fool Me Once”

Kyndall Arrington (Newton County STEAM Academy, 8th grade) Medicine/Health: “Life in Color: A Color & Memory Connection Study”

Jaya Watkins (Newton County STEAM Academy, 6th grade) Medicine/Health: “Hue’s Got the Flavor: Exploring the Link Between Food Color & Taste Perception”

Cole Boudoucies* (Newton County STEAM Academy, 6th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry): “Golf Club Loft”

Nikolai Garibay and Aiden Usiak (Newton County STEAM Academy, 7th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry): “Which Type of Wood is Most Durable?”

Anthony Hortman (Veterans Memorial Middle, 8th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry): “Defying Gravity”

Bryan Sanchez (Veterans Memorial Middle, 8th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry): “Sweet Spot”

Second place winners:

Emerson Fray (Newton County STEAM Academy, 8th grade) Earth Systems: “Water Salinity & Desalination”

Bryson Clay, Naomi Neal and David Parrales (Liberty Middle, 8th grade) Earth Systems: “Solar Power”

Gihanna Mompremier (Liberty Middle, 8th grade) Earth Systems: “Water Filtration”

Jaelin Goring and Masiah McGuire (Veterans Memorial Middle, 6th grade) Earth Systems: “Black Hole vs. The Sun”

Cameron Simmons, Aundre Clemons and Skylar Merritt (Veterans Memorial Middle, 6th grade) Life Sciences: “Gummy Bear Osmosis”

Carynn Jefferson (Veterans Memorial Middle, 8th grade) Medicine/Health: “What MBTI Am I?”

Eratoristefe Yomere (Clements Middle, 7th grade) Medicine/Health: “Social Personality”

Arysa Killingbeck (Veterans Memorial Middle, 7th grade) Medicine/Health: “What’s Your Teacher’s Love Language?”

A’King Robinson (Veterans Memorial Middle, 8th grade) Medicine/Health: “Study Smarter, Not Harder”

Bonham Ketchem, Rakiya Smith and Karter Gilmore (Cousins Middle, 6th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry): “Heating With Magnets”

Malia Cunningham (Newton County STEAM Academy, 8th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry): “Bounce Back: How Temperature Affects the Height of a Ball’s Bounce”

Gavin Bernard, Davion Hadley and Robert Curry (Liberty Middle, 8th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry): “Ice Cream Meltdown”

Zayan Syed (Indian Creek Middle, 8th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry): “How Do Different Materials Affect Heat Transfer?”

Third place winners:

Ariana Stewart, Kenya Sprott and Myka Green (Liberty Middle, 7th grade) Life Sciences: “Pull Back the Truth: Organic vs. Inorganic”

Aysis Bonds, Serenity Lowe and Marley Crowther (Liberty Middle, 7th grade) Life Sciences: “The Greatest Acid Fruit Debate”

Devon Chapman and Cameron Traynham (Liberty Middle, 8th grade) Life Sciences: “Potato Acid”

Kaitlyn Curry, Olivia George and Briella Whyte (Liberty Middle, 8th grade) Life Sciences: “DNA Migration”

Nadiyah Johnson (Liberty Middle, 8th grade) Life Sciences: “Plant Water”

Camille Barbre, Hayven Chamblee and Cheyenne Watkins (Liberty Middle, 6th grade) Life Sciences: “Extracting DNA From Fruit”

Cason Tucker (Cousins Middle, 7th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry) “Supercooling & Nucleation”

Shanice Young (Cousins Middle, 6th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry) “Aerodynamics & Paper Airplanes”

Coy Calvin, Jacob Beasley and Nation Munn (Liberty Middle, 7th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry) “Carbonation Showdown”

Micah Walton, Amani Talbot, Brooke Tillman and Armani Reed (Liberty Middle, 6th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry) “Rock Candy”

Tinsley Ewing and Allie Marks (Indian Creek Middle, 8th grade) Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry) “Bounce Power”

“The work showcased at the middle school science fair reflects an important shift as students begin thinking more critically, independently, and analytically,” said Dr. Ashante Everett, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “These projects demonstrate how our students are building the skills necessary for advanced coursework and future STEM opportunities. We are proud of their growth and of the educators who continue to challenge and support them during this pivotal stage of learning.”