Newton County Schools announces Governor’s Honors semifinalists

Nine Newton County Schools (NCS) high school students have been named semi-finalists for the 2026 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP). The GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program.

The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom. It is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.

GHP is a summertime residential educational experience on a college or university campus. This year’s program will be hosted by Georgia Southern University from June 14 – July 11, 2026. Students will attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening. Meals and housing are provided by the program.

Students interested in attending must participate in a series of interviews and should be able to speak eloquently and in great detail about the subject they choose. They are students who desire to work with their subject outside of school and go above and beyond. Students may be nominated in Communicative Arts (ELA), all the Foreign Languages, Math, Science, Social Studies, Dance, Music, Theater, Visual Arts, Engineering and Agriscience.

NCS students who have successfully passed the school and district-level interviews and had their applications approved by GOSA to be named a semifinalist in the program are as follows:

2026 NCS Governor’s Honors Semifinalists (name, grade, school, subject area):

Azaya Foster, 10th grade, Alcovy High & NCCA STEM Institute, Social Studies

Joshua Adeoya, 11th grade, Eastside High & NCCA STEM Institute, Agricultural Research, Biotechnology, and Science

Zackary Ferdilus, 11th grade, Eastside High & NCCA STEM Institute, Science

Marcelle Johnson, 10th grade, Alcovy High & NCCA, Computer Science

Addelyn Consuegra, 10th grade, Eastside High & NCCA STEM Institute, Dance

Maria Paler, 11th grade, Newton High (ALANHS), Communicative Arts

Bethany Edmondson, 11th grade, Newton High (ALANHS), Dance

Bailey Fuller, 11th grade, Newton High (ALANHS), Dance

Jovani Barnes, 11th grade, Newton High (ALANHS), Dance

“To have nine students named semifinalists for the Governor’s Honors Program is an incredible accomplishment and a testament to the depth of talent across Newton County Schools,” said Dr. Ashante Everett, assistant superintendent for Teaching and Learning. “These students have demonstrated not only academic excellence, but also creativity, curiosity, and a commitment to pursuing their passions beyond the classroom. We are proud of the way they represent their schools and our district, and we are grateful for the teachers and mentors who have helped cultivate their gifts. We look forward to cheering them on as they continue in this highly competitive process.”