Newton County Schools announces 2025–26 HERO Award honorees

Newton County Schools (NCS) has revealed the 2025–26 school- and division-level honorees for the district’s second annual HERO Awards, a recognition program established to celebrate classified employees who demonstrate exceptional commitment, performance and impact in supporting students from pre-K through high school.

Launched last year, the HERO Awards continue to highlight the vital contributions of classified staff—individuals whose behind-the-scenes work and daily interactions create the foundation that allows teaching and learning to thrive. These awards mirror the structure of the state and national “Recognizing Inspirational School Employees” (RISE) program, elevating outstanding service across all schools and divisions.

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III emphasized the significance of continuing this recognition effort.

“Our classified employees play an essential role in the daily operation of our schools,” Bradley said. “From ensuring safe transportation to providing nutritious meals, maintaining facilities, greeting families, and supporting instruction, these individuals make extraordinary contributions that strengthen every part of our school district. It is an honor to recognize their dedication and the positive impact they have on our students and community.”

The HERO Awards honor employees in a range of job categories, including clerical and administrative services, custodial and maintenance services, food and nutrition services, health and student services, paraprofessionals, security services, skilled trades, technical services and transportation services. These include positions such as administrative assistants, custodians, school nutrition staff, nurses, paraprofessionals, school resource officers, technicians and bus drivers, among others.

To be eligible, nominees must have worked at least three years in Newton County Schools, with at least one year in their current school or division. Award recipients exhibit exceptional initiative, leadership, professionalism, and compassion; foster a welcoming and supportive school environment; model values such as teamwork, respect, and integrity; and maintain excellent attendance and punctuality.

Each Newton County school and division has selected one classified employee to represent their team for the 2025–26 HERO Awards. From these honorees, one district-wide winner will be selected to receive the 2026 Newton County Schools HERO Award and will represent Newton County Schools in the Georgia RISE Awards program for potential state-level recognition.

Newton County Schools is pleased to recognize the 2025–2026 HERO Award school and division honorees: (School/Divison: Name of HERO, Job title)

East Newton Elementary: Dana Gaddis, Special Education Paraprofessional

Fairview Elementary: Howard Thomas, Head Custodian

Flint Hill Elementary: Sandy Pestle, Special Needs pre-K Paraprofessional

Heard-Mixon Elementary: Yolanda Brown, Special Education Paraprofessional

Live Oak Elementary: Adrienne Harris, Instructional Paraprofessional

Livingston Elementary: Denise Reed, School Nutrition Assistant

Mansfield Elementary: Amy Lumpkin, Registrar

Middle Ridge Elementary: Wendy Vines, Cafeteria Manager

Newton County STEAM Academy: Vickie Petersheim, Nurse

Oak Hill Elementary: Diana Caid, Instructional Paraprofessional

Porterdale Elementary: Shadena Peele, Special Education Paraprofessional

Rocky Plains Elementary: Andrea Cummings, Kindergarten Paraprofessional

South Salem Elementary: Amber Griffin, Bookkeeper

West Newton Elementary: Larry Rivers, Head Custodian

Clements Middle: Terry Thomas, Head Custodian

Cousins Middle: Tracy Cook, Office Clerk

Indian Creek Middle: Marcie Sigman, Office Clerk

Liberty Middle: Susan Moore, Registrar

Veterans Memorial Middle: Tessa Melton, Special Education Interrelated Paraprofessional

Alcovy High: Belinda Cline, Administrative Assistant

Eastside High: Francis Conway, Head Custodian

Newton High: Danielle Minnifield, Transportation Zone Supervisor

Newton College & Career Academy: Heather McCullough, Front Office/Attendance Clerk

Superintendent’s Division: Connie Whaley, Executive Assistant

Operations Division: Robert Reid, Bus Driver

Learning & Leadership Division: Christy Compton, Administrative Assistant

Strategy & Support Division: David Johnson, Network Administrator

The district-wide HERO Award winner will be announced at the Second Annual HERO Awards Program on Tuesday, March 31, at the Porter Performing Arts Center. All school- and division-level HERO Award honorees will be recognized and celebrated during this special ceremony.

School Board Chair Abigail Coggin expressed the board of education’s appreciation for the continued focus on classified staff recognition.

“The HERO Awards provide a meaningful way for us to honor the classified employees who keep our schools running smoothly every single day,” Coggin said. “Their positive influence extends far beyond their job descriptions. They support students, lift up colleagues, and help create the welcoming environments our families value. We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate them again this year.”