Newton County Schools announces 2024 Teacher of the Year finalists

The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce have announced the top three finalists for Newton County’s 2025 Teacher of the Year award.

After reading essays submitted by each of the school system’s 23 Teachers of the Year, a panel of judges spent two days interviewing each of the teachers. The three candidates earning the highest point totals and thus entering the final round of the judging are, in alphabetical order: Mr. Brian Coates, Alcovy High School; Ms. Taylor Moody, Newton College & Career Academy; and Ms. Heather Wood, Eastside High School

Newton County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Duke Bradley III, school board members Abigail Coggin, Shakila Henderson-Baker, and Trey Bailey and several central office staff surprised each of the teachers with flowers and balloons at school on Thursday to make the special announcement that they were finalists for Newton County Teacher of the Year. Family members of the teachers were also included in the surprise visits.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Teacher of the Year selection committee will observe each of the three finalists teach in the classroom setting. The person with the highest combined score on the essay, interview, and observation will be announced as the 2025 Newton County Teacher of the Year during a special celebration at Porter Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 4:45 p.m.





Brian Coates

Brian Coates - photo by Courtesy of Newton County School System







Mr. Brian Coates has served as the director of bands at Alcovy High School since 2017. He began his teaching career as a band instructor at Trezevant High School in Memphis, Tennessee in 2009. Coates earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Jazz Studies from the University of Michigan in 2006 and a master’s degree in music education from Tennessee State University in 2008. In 2019, Coates obtained his Education Specialist Degree in Music Education from the University of Alabama.

“Being named a finalist for Newton County Schools Teacher of the Year is one of the greatest accomplishments of my 17 year career in education,” Coates said. “I am honored to have been selected amongst so many excellent teachers within this school district. I want to acknowledge the Alcovy faculty, staff, and administration for nominating me and for believing in me and my vision for the band program.”





Taylor Moody

Taylor Moody - photo by Courtesy of Newton County School System



Ms. Taylor Moody began her teaching career in Newton County Schools in 2020 when she joined the Newton College & Career Academy team. She teaches world literature and composition, multicultural literature and composition, and Advanced Placement (AP) Language and Composition. Moody earned her Bachelor of Arts in English and her Master of Arts in Teaching English Education, both from The University of Georgia. She is currently working on her Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership at Valdosta State University.

Additionally, Moody was the teacher for the 2024 Youth of the Year award-winning CPR Mat team, which featured four students from her classroom.

“Being named a finalist for the Newton County Schools Teacher of the Year is an incredible honor—it's both humbling and inspiring,” Moody said. “I’m so grateful to be part of a community with so many outstanding teachers, and I’m excited to represent Newton College and Career Academy. This recognition motivates me even more to empower our future leaders to think critically, express themselves, and cultivate a genuine love for learning.”

Heather Wood

Heather Wood - photo by Courtesy of Newton County School System



Ms. Heather Wood began her career in education when she joined the Eastside High School and Newton County Schools team as a special education teacher in 2003. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social science education from the University of North Georgia and a master’s in education in special education from Georgia College. She has served her entire career in the Newton County Schools.

“I’m truly shocked and humbled to be chosen as a finalist among such a well-deserving group of teachers,” Wood said. “This recognition is not just about me but a reflection of my incredible students and supportive colleagues at Eastside High School.”

"Congratulations to our three remarkable Teacher of the Year finalists—Mr. Brian Coates, Ms. Taylor Moody, and Ms. Heather Wood,” Bradley said. “Each of them exemplifies the excellence that drives Newton County Schools forward. Our teachers are the cornerstone of our success, shaping the minds and futures of our students every day. The dedication, passion, and impact they have on their classrooms and communities are immeasurable, and we are deeply grateful for the difference they make in the lives of our students.”

“On behalf of the Newton County Board of Education, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Coates, Ms. Moody, and Ms. Wood for this incredible achievement,” Coggin said. “Their commitment to their students and passion for teaching inspire all of us. Our teachers are true champions of education, and the positive influence they have on our children will be felt for years to come. We are proud to honor and celebrate their contributions to Newton County Schools.”



