Newton County Schools and Amazon launch Think Big Corners to inspire STEM learning

Newton County Schools (NCS) and Amazon celebrated the launch of an Amazon Think Big Corner at the Newton County STEAM Academy on Feb. 12. This new addition creates an innovative space where students can explore science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through hands-on learning experiences.

The Amazon Think Big Corner is a dedicated learning environment equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment, including 3D printers, coding materials and other resources that enable students to build, experiment and invent. The minilab provides educators and students with opportunities to engage in interactive STEM activities that foster creativity and problem-solving skills.

NCS commemorated the launch of the Think Big Corner with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday. The celebration consisted of speaking remarks from NCS staff, including Director of Instructional Technology and Media Services Dr. Jennifer Williams.

“The launch of the Amazon Think Big Corner represents a strategic investment in our students and the future of our district,” Williams said. “Led by the Instructional Technology and Media Services department, this partnership operationalizes our 3E model, Engagement, Exposure, and Experiences, by expanding access to innovative STEM learning through real-world application and preparing students with the skills and pathways necessary for long-term academic and career success.”

Afrika Alsup, community engagement manager with Amazon, spoke as well.

“The Think Big Corner represents our collective commitment to nurturing STEM education and innovation in Newton County and beyond,” Alsup said. “By joining forces with Newton County Schools, we’re creating a space that empowers educators and inspires students, ensuring that all young learners have access to cutting-edge tools and hands-on experiences that will shape the innovators of tomorrow.”

With the world becoming increasingly digital, STEM-based education is increasingly important. Amazon has made it a priority to help create the next generation of creative thinkers and future builders in the communities where the company has a presence, with efforts aimed at providing equitable STEM education and welcoming all learners, including those who have long been underrepresented in STEM fields.

The Think Big Corners provide a place beyond the traditional classroom for students to explore and cultivate an interest in STEM-related careers. These minilabs encourage a hands-on approach where students think big to solve real-world problems.

“This partnership with Amazon reflects the kind of forward-thinking strategy that moves a school system from vision to action,” said Dr. Shelia Thomas, chief of Strategy and Support Services for Newton County Schools. “The Think Big Corner is more than a space — it’s a tangible investment in opportunity and future readiness. By giving students access to innovative tools and real-world learning experiences, we are intentionally building pathways that connect curiosity today to success tomorrow.”

About Amazon Think Big Spaces and Think Big Corners

Amazon Think Big Spaces are dedicated physical spaces, typically located in schools or community centers, that provide students, educators and community members with hands-on technical education and cloud computing training. The Amazon Think Big Space is an integrated environment where everything from the furniture, technology and curriculum work together to support interactive hands-on learning.

Amazon introduced Think Big Corners in 2022 as a compact format—a small area or section of an existing space—to provide STEM education accessibility for many more students. Currently, there are more than 100 Amazon Think Big Spaces across communities where Amazon has a presence globally, including locations in the United States, India, Ireland, Australia, Japan and Spain.