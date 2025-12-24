The Newton County Board of Education officially launched its fiscal year 2027 budget development process during its combined work and regular session meeting on Dec. 16, with district leaders outlining how resources will be allocated to support students, staff and the broader community.
Newton County Board of Education begins FY27 budget development
