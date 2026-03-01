NCS students Selected for GMEA District Honor Band

Newton County Schools (NCS) has announced the students from across the district who have been selected to participate in the Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) District Honor Band — a distinguished ensemble representing some of the most accomplished young musicians in the region.

Selection to the District Honor Band is highly competitive. Students auditioned in December and were required to demonstrate advanced musical proficiency through scales, prepared etudes and sight-reading components appropriate to their grade level.

“Students earning a place in this ensemble are among the most accomplished instrumentalists in our district,” said Jason Smith, band director for Newton High School. “They earned the opportunity to prepare selections for a concert and work with accomplished clinicians from across the country. In addition, they were given the chance to perform alongside students from several other school districts.”

According to Smith, audition requirements varied by grade level and demanded a high level of preparation and skill.

“The middle school students were required to play four major scales, their chromatic scale, and an etude,” Smith said. “They also had to sight-read a new piece of music. High school freshmen and sophomores had to play eight major scales, their chromatic scales, and complete a challenging sight-reading component. Juniors and seniors performed 12 major scales along with a more advanced etude and sight-reading pieces.”

Participation in the Honor Band provides students with an invaluable opportunity to refine their musicianship, collaborate with peers from across the district, and gain experience that supports future collegiate auditions and performance opportunities.

Newton County Schools congratulated the following students on this outstanding achievement:

Newton County STEAM Academy

• Grace Fowler – 8th Grade, Euphonium

• Julian Smith – 8th Grade, Trumpet

Liberty Middle School

• David Parrales – 8th Grade, Oboe

• Nalaya Copeland – 8th Grade, Clarinet

• Saniyah Lewis – 8th Grade, Bass Clarinet

• Bryson Clay – 8th Grade, Baritone

• Valeria Crudup Pomales – 8th Grade, Clarinet

• Nadiyah Johnson – 8th Grade, Clarinet

• Lauren Williams – 8th Grade, Alto Saxophone

Alcovy High School

• Elizabeth Mendez – 10th Grade, Flute

• Olivia Davis – 10th Grade, Flute

• Azaya Foster – 10th Grade, Alto Saxophone

• De’Anthony Brown – 10th Grade, Euphonium

• Micah Osofisan – 10th Grade, Tuba

• Megan McElhaney – 12th Grade, Flute

• Laila Richter – 12th Grade, Clarinet

• Jaylon Gilliam – 12th Grade, Tenor Saxophone

• Darius Gowans – 12th Grade, French Horn

Eastside High's District Honor Band participants. Photo via Newton County Schools



Eastside High School

• Liam Tidmore – 10th Grade, Flute

• Ava Frazier – 10th Grade, Clarinet

• Matthew Camba – 10th Grade, Trumpet

• Oliver Reid – 10th Grade, French Horn

• Madison Gregory – 10th Grade, Trombone

• Carley Polston – 12th Grade, Clarinet

• Mary Katherine Ryan – 12th Grade, Trumpet

• Christopher Camba – 12th Grade, Euphonium

Newton High School

• Evan Brunner – 12th Grade, Alto Saxophone

• Xaiver Delphin – 12th Grade, Trombone

• Morgan Bennett – 12th Grade, Clarinet

• Saniya Mims – 11th Grade, Bass Clarinet

• William De Los Angeles – 11th Grade, Trombone

• Stefano Dodd – 10th Grade, French Horn

• Skylar Marshall – 10th Grade, Clarinet

• Luis Diaz-Monter – 9th Grade, Trumpet

• Ca’Maya James – 9th Grade, Clarinet

• Aaliyah Turpin – 9th Grade, Clarinet

“I am incredibly proud of our Newton County students for being selected to participate in this year’s GMEA District IV Honor Band,” said KiTonya Morrow, NCS Humanities Instructional Specialist. “This achievement is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion for music. Their selection reflects not only their individual talent but also the outstanding support and guidance provided by our music educators. We celebrate their success and look forward to seeing them represent Newton County with excellence.”

“The arts play a vital role in a well-rounded education, fostering creativity, discipline, collaboration, and critical thinking,” said Dr. Ashante Everett, assistant superintendent for Teaching and Learning for Newton County Schools. “Selection to the GMEA District Honor Band reflects not only these students’ musical talent, but also their focus, preparation, and commitment to excellence. We are proud to see our students representing Newton County Schools at such a high level and demonstrating that the arts are an essential part of academic success and personal growth.”