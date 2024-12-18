NCS Partners with NCSO to support Law Enforcement Career Development Programs

Newton County Schools is partnering with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to support the Law Enforcement career development programs at Newton High School and Newton College & Career Academy. Through this collaboration, the sheriff’s office has generously donated duty equipment—such as duty belts, handcuff pouches, and radio holders—to provide students with enhanced hands-on learning opportunities.

This partnership directly benefits students enrolled in Newton High School’s Law & Public Safety, Criminal Justice Essentials class, and SkillsUSA Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO). Additionally, students participating in the Law and Justice dual enrollment program at Newton College & Career Academy will have access to the donated equipment for training and skill development.

“The partnership and industry support Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office provides to our Criminal Investigation program at Newton High School and the Law and Justice dual enrollment program at Newton College & Career Academy are incredible and essential to creating a pipeline of students from classroom to a career,” said Dr. John Pritchett, Coordinator of CTAE of Workforce Innovation for Newton County Schools.

Newton High School teacher Karen Hall emphasized the importance of the donation to the Law & Public Safety program.

“The equipment donated by the Sheriff’s office will be used for both our Law & Public Safety, Criminal Justice Essentials class, and our SkillsUSA CTSO,” Hall said . “The state standards for Criminal Justice Essentials include practical applications for traffic stops, approach & arrest, and DUI field sobriety tests. Having the equipment allows the students to practice these skills in a real-life environment.”

Hall also highlighted how the donation will allow Newton High School to launch a SkillsUSA chapter next school year.

“SkillsUSA is a workforce development organization for students with a mission to empower students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders, and responsible community members. Through SkillsUSA, students learn leadership skills and program-specific skills to prepare for careers in their selected pathway,” Hall said. “To compete, students need career-specific uniforms and equipment. The donation by the Sheriff’s Department will give students the basic equipment needed to practice and compete in law-related events. Without the donation, our entrance into these competitions would be delayed as we would have to find ways to purchase the equipment needed.”

In addition to the donation of equipment, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office has offered to provide training officers, guest speakers, and field trip opportunities to support student learning.

Sheriff Ezell Brown shared his excitement about supporting the program.

“We are proud to partner with Newton High School and Newton College & Career Academy to help provide their students with the tools and experiences they need to explore a career in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Brown. “It’s rewarding to know that this program might inspire some students to pursue careers in this field, and we hope that one day, some of these young men and women will consider serving our community as part of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.”

“Partnerships like the one with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are critical to our mission of preparing students for the workforce,” said Pritchett. “By providing students with access to real-world equipment, industry expertise, and hands-on learning opportunities, we are helping them build the skills they need to succeed in their chosen career paths. We are incredibly grateful for Sheriff Brown’s and his entire staff for their leadership and support in making this possible.”