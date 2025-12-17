NCS hosts 10th InspiHER Code Like a Girl Conference

Newton County Schools (NCS) recently hosted the 2025 InspiHER Code Like a Girl Conference, led by the NCS Instructional Technology and Media Services Department. They celebrated 10 years of inspiring girls to explore technology, innovation and future-ready STEM careers.

This award-winning program brought girls from across the district together for a full day of hands-on learning, problem-solving and creativity. Students experienced a rotation of interactive sessions designed to spark curiosity, build skills and open doors to new possibilities. Photo via Newton County Schools, Facebook.

Elementary students explored activities such as:

Coding Robots with Dash & Dot

VR headset experiences

Microbit coding

LEGO Spike engineering builds

Sphero challenges

A Women in Tech Gallery Walk showcasing leaders and innovators

Middle and high school students engaged in more advanced sessions, including: Photo via Newton County Schools, Facebook.

Magic School AI

Drone challenge course

Indi 500 robotics

Adobe AI creative tools

EarSketch music coding

Additional VR innovation labs

This year’s conference empowered girls to discover new interests, collaborate with peers, and imagine themselves as the next generation of engineers, programmers, designers and tech leaders.