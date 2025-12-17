By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
NCS hosts 10th InspiHER Code Like a Girl Conference
Photo via Newton County Schools, Facebook.

Newton County Schools (NCS) recently hosted the 2025 InspiHER Code Like a Girl Conference, led by the NCS Instructional Technology and Media Services Department. They celebrated 10 years of inspiring girls to explore technology, innovation and future-ready STEM careers.

This award-winning program brought girls from across the district together for a full day of hands-on learning, problem-solving and creativity. Students experienced a rotation of interactive sessions designed to spark curiosity, build skills and open doors to new possibilities.

Photo via Newton County Schools, Facebook.

Elementary students explored activities such as:

  • Coding Robots with Dash & Dot
  • VR headset experiences
  • Microbit coding
  • LEGO Spike engineering builds
  • Sphero challenges
  • A Women in Tech Gallery Walk showcasing leaders and innovators

Middle and high school students engaged in more advanced sessions, including:

Photo via Newton County Schools, Facebook.

  • Magic School AI
  • Drone challenge course
  • Indi 500 robotics
  • Adobe AI creative tools
  • EarSketch music coding
  • Additional VR innovation labs

This year’s conference empowered girls to discover new interests, collaborate with peers, and imagine themselves as the next generation of engineers, programmers, designers and tech leaders.