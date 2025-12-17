NCS hosts 10th InspiHER Code Like a Girl Conference

Newton County Schools (NCS) recently hosted the 2025 InspiHER Code Like a Girl Conference, led by the NCS Instructional Technology and Media Services Department. They celebrated 10 years of inspiring girls to explore technology, innovation and future-ready STEM careers.
This award-winning program brought girls from across the district together for a full day of hands-on learning, problem-solving and creativity. Students experienced a rotation of interactive sessions designed to spark curiosity, build skills and open doors to new possibilities.
Elementary students explored activities such as:
- Coding Robots with Dash & Dot
- VR headset experiences
- Microbit coding
- LEGO Spike engineering builds
- Sphero challenges
- A Women in Tech Gallery Walk showcasing leaders and innovators
Middle and high school students engaged in more advanced sessions, including:
- Magic School AI
- Drone challenge course
- Indi 500 robotics
- Adobe AI creative tools
- EarSketch music coding
- Additional VR innovation labs
This year’s conference empowered girls to discover new interests, collaborate with peers, and imagine themselves as the next generation of engineers, programmers, designers and tech leaders.