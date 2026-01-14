NCS to host Community Conversation at Eastside High

Newton County Schools (NCS) invites families, staff, students and community members to participate in the second of three scheduled Community Conversations on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at Eastside High School, located at 140 Highway 142, Covington, from 6:30-8 p.m.

The Community Conversation series began with the first meeting held in November 2025 and is designed to foster open dialogue, provide transparency around district initiatives and gather stakeholder input as NCS prepares for its next strategic plan.

Hosted by Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III, alongside members of the district’s executive team, the Community Conversations provide an opportunity for community stakeholders to gain clarity about the work underway in the district while sharing insights into potential areas of focus for the future.

“This series is about listening as much as it is about sharing,” Bradley said. “Meaningful engagement starts with a shared understanding of where we are as a district and where we’re headed. These conversations give us the opportunity to learn from our community while ensuring everyone has clear, accurate information about the work underway.”

Participants will hear updates on district priorities and have the opportunity to share perspectives, ask questions, and offer feedback. Attendance at more than one session is encouraged but not required, and all community members are welcome.

The final Community Conversation in the series is scheduled for Monday, March 16 at Alcovy High.