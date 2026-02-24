NCS captures top two spots at middle school math competition for second year

The Cousins Middle School team (above) won second place in the Division I Regional Middle School Math Team Competition. Photo via Newton County Schools.



Newton County Schools middle school math students have done it again.

For the second consecutive year, Newton County STEAM Academy and Cousins Middle School claimed first and second place honors, respectively, in the Division I Regional Middle School Math Team Competition—continuing the district’s regional dominance.

Coached by Mindy Alexander, the Newton County STEAM Academy team earned first place in Division I. Team members included Audrey McGovern, Joshua Pugh, Walter Ringstaff, Nehemiah Thompson and Mason Todd.

Cousins Middle School secured second place honors in Division I under the leadership of coach Deborah Olabiyi. Team members included Anson Gao, Myla Mosley, Tyler Register, Lincoln Might and Ny’Rielle Jennings.

Both teams competed against middle schools from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson county school systems. Newton County’s back-to-back sweep of the top two Division I awards highlights the district’s continued commitment to academic excellence and advanced mathematics instruction.

The regional math contest consists of a one-hour written exam followed by a group ciphering event. According to Dr. Stephanie Gordy, executive director for Griffin RESA, awards for the top three teams in each division are based on a total team score comprised of the four highest individual written test scores and the team’s score in the ciphering competition. Competitive divisions are determined by school enrollment.

“Earning first and second place for the second consecutive year speaks volumes about the strength of mamatics instruction in Newton County Schools and the determination of our students,” said Dr. Ashante Everett, assistant superintendent for Teaching and Learning. “These students rose to a rigorous challenge, competing against some of the top middle school math teams in the region, and demonstrated not only deep content knowledge but also collaboration and critical thinking. We are incredibly proud of their achievement and the academic culture that continues to drive excellence across our district.”

Newton County Schools congratulates these outstanding students and their coaches for representing the district with excellence and for once again bringing home top regional honors.