Mansfield Elementary named Georgia Title I Distinguished School

Mansfield Elementary School has been named a Title I Distinguished School by the Georgia Department of Education, placing it among the top 5% of Title I schools statewide for academic performance.

Each year, the Georgia Department of Education recognizes the highest-performing and most-improved Title I schools in the state as part of its Distinguished and Reward Schools lists. Distinguished Schools represent those with the highest combined English Language Arts and math content mastery scores from the most recent statewide assessments.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our teachers and the perseverance of our students,” said Kelly Walker, principal of Mansfield Elementary School. “We set high expectations for learning, and our school community—staff, students, and families—works together to ensure every child succeeds. I am incredibly proud of our school and the teamwork that made this honor possible.”

Newton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III, praised the school for its success.

“Mansfield Elementary continues to demonstrate what is possible when strong leadership, effective instruction, and a supportive community come together around student success,” Bradley said. “This recognition from the Georgia Department of Education reflects the school’s focus on excellence and the district’s ongoing commitment to improving outcomes for every learner.”