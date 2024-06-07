Julie Black announced as Piedmont Academy’s Teacher of the Year

Piedmont Academy recently announced Julie Black as its teacher of the year.

Each year the Cougars’ faculty and staff vote to honor one exceptional teacher and, for the 2023-24 school year, Black was bestowed that honor.

Black shared her gratitude for receiving this recognition.

“I am so grateful to have received Teacher of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year,” Black said. “This is my 11th year teaching at Piedmont Academy, and I’m thankful to be able to teach at the school I attended, as well as my children.”

Piedmont Academy’s Head of School, Clint Welch, made the announcement at the post planning luncheon hosted by the school’s Grandparents’ Club.

Black was presented an award and plaque to commemorate her achievement.

For the 2023-24 school year, Black served as the lead teacher over the academy school, which includes grades 5-6. She is married to Alan and resides in Hillsboro. Black is the mother of Gracie and Emma who both graduated from Piedmont Academy in 2020 and 2023, respectively. She currently has three children attending her alma mater, too