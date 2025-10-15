By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
HOMECOMING CROWNS: Social Circle and Piedmont Academy name homecoming royalty
Two more schools recently named their Homecoming Royalty.

Social Circle High School

Luke Allgood (above) and Kinzley Floyd (below) were named 2025 Homecoming King and Queen for Social Circle City Schools at last Friday night’s football game between the Redskins and McNair. Photos by Cassie Jones | MAK Photography.

Piedmont Academy

Piedmont Academy crowned its 2025 Homecoming Queen, Baylee Ledbetter (above), and 2025 Miss Cougar, Alayna Carden (below), at its Oct. 3 game against George Walton Academy. Photos via Piedmont Academy.

