HOMECOMING CROWNS: Social Circle and Piedmont Academy name homecoming royalty

Two more schools recently named their Homecoming Royalty.
Social Circle High School
Luke Allgood (above) and Kinzley Floyd (below) were named 2025 Homecoming King and Queen for Social Circle City Schools at last Friday night’s football game between the Redskins and McNair. Photos by Cassie Jones | MAK Photography.
Piedmont Academy
Piedmont Academy crowned its 2025 Homecoming Queen, Baylee Ledbetter (above), and 2025 Miss Cougar, Alayna Carden (below), at its Oct. 3 game against George Walton Academy. Photos via Piedmont Academy.