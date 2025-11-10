Goodr, Amazon partner with Newton County Schools to open free mini market at Alcovy High School

NEWTON COUNTY – On Wednesday, an innovative idea designed to combat food insecurity was unveiled at Alcovy High School.

Through a partnership with Amazon and Newton County Schools (NCS), Goodr has implemented a no-cost “grocery store” that will provide students with valuable resources.

Goodr is an organization founded in Atlanta that is working to combat hunger. One of the ways the company has been doing so is by implementing mini-markets in schools that have been identified as potentially in need of additional assistance. - photo by Kate Verity

The mini market is set up in a lower-level room at Alcovy. It is stocked with fresh fruits, refrigerated goods, boxes of food and more. It is not made up of discarded leftovers or the grocery store’s rejects; rather, items look just like what a shopper would expect to see at an everyday grocery store.

“We want to ensure that every student, every teacher, every community member that comes into this store can shop with dignity and pride,” said Shalondra Young, chief of staff operations for Goodr. “Our goal is to ensure that the things that you see on the shelves are the same things that you would see if you go to your local grocery store down the street. We are committed to ensuring that there are fresh foods and produce in the store weekly.”

The market is open to all students at Alcovy High School and their families.

Geographically, Alcovy was identified because of its low proximity to grocery stores.

Geographic areas with limited access to food – whether it be grocery stores, restaurants or other means – are often called food deserts. Dr. Jennifer Williams, director of instructional technology and media services, helped put this new program together and says she herself has noticed the few options surrounding Alcovy.

“I used to come here [to Alcovy] as a trainer, and I went to all the schools, and when I came to this school, there was nothing to eat around here, so I had to make sure I packed my lunch,” Williams said. “And one day I did not pack my lunch, and I was like ‘Oh my goodness, it’s 25 minutes to the nearest store to get some food!’

“So this place was a food desert that we already knew and identified, and this was the perfect place because then the families, they don’t have access to grocery stores like some of the families in town.”

Williams has been working closely with Dr. Afrika Alsup, a representative from Amazon, about initiatives in coding and computer science. Alsup asked Williams if a program like this was something that NCS would be interested in.

Michael Chapple, principal of Alcovy High School, was immediately on board.

“This is more than just a market—it’s a powerful symbol of what can happen when schools, businesses and communities come together with a shared vision of care and compassion,” Chapple said. “...This mini market will serve as more than shelves and supplies. It will serve as a beacon of hope. In times when families may face challenges, this space will remind us that our community takes care of its own.”

For some, the newest addition to Alcovy High School could not have come at a better time.

The opening of the mini market happened to coincide with the nationwide pause of SNAP benefits. This sudden cutoff left people across the country uncertain about their next meals, so for some, this new installation could not have come at a better time for those in need.

Williams said that this timeline was not intended to align with the SNAP Benefits ending, but was coincidental, as this market has been months in the making.

“It just so happens that we picked this date because we wanted to coincide with Thanksgiving so that families can take food home for Thanksgiving,” Williams said. “But who knew that this week would be so pivotal, especially since the SNAP Benefits ended on Friday. So it just so happened to amazingly work out.”

While this new resource is sure to be a benefit to the community, there is optimism that this will be just the start.

“This is our first in this county, Young said, “but it will not be our last.”