Georgia Piedmont Technical College hosts ribbon cutting for $2M CDL Range

Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) opened a new door in economic development on Oct. 15, as the university opened its Commercial Truck Driving Range.

Around 200 guests made up of elected officials, county officials, university staff and students were on hand to commemorate the historic event for the technical college.

“This range is a significant part of who we are becoming as a college to make sure that we’re responding to the need for truckers,” said president of GPTC, Tavarez Holston.

According to GPTC, this new range will allow an increase in students (more than 200) trained for the booming truck industry. Funding for the new range came directly from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund in the amount of $2 million.

Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia and Newton County native Greg Dozier was on-hand to celebrate the recent accomplishment. Dozier described the new lot as a “laydown lot” at one point, but now sees the new development as purposeful for new and current students.

“It sets the tone first and foremost on opportunity,” Dozier said. “But it sets the tone on what type of educational experience you’re gonna have when you come into this building.”

Representing Georgia’s 10th congressional district, Mike Collins was in attendance to signify the importance of what this new lot will provide for the GPTC student body.

With a background in trucking himself, Collins was candid about the current state of the industry. He said that the state is around 80,000 drivers short at the moment, but that the opportunities are now more abundant than ever.

“It is an incredible time to be a part of the trucking industry,” Collins said.

Collins ended his time by reminding the students that they are “in-charge” when they are out in the field. He said that students should continue to take pride in driving while keeping “the greasy side down and the shiny side up.”

The crowd also heard from some of GPTC’s own. CDL program examiner Adam Oglesbee reflected on what the new driving range will do for the students in the program.

“I just want to say it’s truly a blessing and what we do here is very special,” Oglesbee “Not just to put students out on the road to be safe drivers but also to make sure they’re successful.”

Oglesbee introduced a pair of students who will benefit from the new CDL range, Latoya Francis and Tarelle Richards.

While the two may seem like ordinary students, they share a unique bond in that they are actually mother and son, both trying to earn their CDL and make a difference in the trucking industry together. Francis spoke on behalf of the duo and put over the importance of what GPTC has meant to them.

“This is truly a special accomplishment for both of us,” Francis said. “It was very challenging [going through the classes], but the reward will be worth it