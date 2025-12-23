Four Newton County eighth graders awarded Georgia REACH scholarships

Newton County Schools announced Friday that four eighth-grade students have been named Georgia REACH Scholars for the 2025–26 school year.

The recipients are Z’Nyia Boudrey and Zion Martin of Indian Creek Middle School, Amilya Williams of Newton County STEAM Academy and Donald Alicea of Veterans Memorial Middle School. The students were formally recognized during a special ceremony at the Newton County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

The Georgia REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Scholarship is a needs-based mentoring and scholarship program designed to support academically promising students with the resources necessary to graduate from high school and college prepared for future success.

Dr. Keith Benton, director of student and family support for Newton County Schools, emphasized the long-term impact of the program.

“REACH is about much more than a scholarship,” Benton said. “It is a comprehensive support system that pairs students with mentors and provides academic, social, and financial guidance over several years. This program helps ensure students not only reach graduation but also leave high school with a clear path forward.”

As REACH Scholars, Boudrey, Martin Williams and Alicea are each eligible to receive a $10,000 scholarship upon high school graduation. The scholarships are funded by the Newton Education Foundation and may be used toward the cost of attendance at any HOPE-eligible institution, including colleges and universities within the University System of Georgia, technical colleges and select private postsecondary institutions.

In addition to academic expectations, REACH Scholars commit to meeting regularly with a mentor, maintaining positive behavior, earning a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher and working toward both a high school diploma and a postsecondary credential.

Newton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III, congratulated the students and their families on the achievement.

“Being named a Georgia REACH Scholar reflects each student’s determination, character, and potential,” Bradley said. “Z’Nyia, Zion, Amilya, and Donald have already demonstrated that they are willing to put in the work necessary to reach their goals, and we are proud to support them as they continue their educational journeys.”

Bradley also acknowledged the role of community partnerships.

“We are deeply appreciative of the Newton Education Foundation for its continued investment in our students. Their support helps open doors and create opportunities that can truly change lives.”

Newton County Board of Education Chair Abigail Coggin also recognized the students’ accomplishment.

“These four students represent the promise of our school system and our community,” Coggin said. “We are proud of their achievements and grateful to the Newton Education Foundation for helping make this opportunity available to our students.”